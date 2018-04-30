Democrats losing support of millennials: poll

Democrats are losing support among the millennial bloc of voters, according to a new Reuters–Ipsos poll published Monday.

The survey found that 46 percent of respondents said they would vote for the Democratic candidate over the Republican in their congressional district. That number is down 9 points from 55 percent who said they would back a Democrat in a survey taken during the same time frame in 2016.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents in the poll published Monday said they would vote for the Republican, which was up 1 point from 2016.

Reuters noted that support for Democrats is particularly fading among white voters in the 18-34 age bracket.

While 47 percent of white millennials said they would vote for the Democratic candidate in 2016, only 39 percent said they would back the Democrat this year. That number was equaled by those who said they would support the GOP candidate.

Results of the survey come as both parties prepare for the midterm elections in November. Republicans are hoping to defend the party’s majority in both the House and the Senate.

The Reuters–Ipsos poll of 16,000 millennial voters was conducted online from January to March of this year.