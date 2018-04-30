National GOP pours in money to stop Blankenship in West Virginia

National Republicans are pouring in money to sink ex-coal CEO Don Blankenship's GOP campaign for the Senate one week ahead of the Republican primary in West Virginia.
Mountain Families PAC, based out of Arlington, Va., is spending an additional $585,000 against Blankenship, according to filings made to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) over the weekend.
A recent Fox News poll showed Blankenship with 16 percent support among Republican voters, behind Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Rep. Evan JenkinsEvan Hollin JenkinsGOP more confident about W. Va. Senate as Blankenship fades Gorka backs W.Va. attorney general in GOP Senate bid McConnell hits back at 'ridiculous' Chinaperson remark MORE — who were at 21 and 25 percent, respectively.
The candidates are running for the GOP nomination to take on Sen. Joe ManchinJoseph (Joe) ManchinGOP more confident about W. Va. Senate as Blankenship fades Gorka backs W.Va. attorney general in GOP Senate bid Pompeo vote won’t guarantee Democrats a win in November MORE (D).
Blankenship has increasingly lashed out at McConnell, suggesting he believes the GOP leader is behind the effort to sink his candidacy.
"My run for the U.S. Senate offers voters an opportunity to begin draining the Swamp—this is why McConnell and the establishment are spending millions to defeat me," Blankenship said in a recent statement.