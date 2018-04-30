House Republicans reserve millions in early air time

© Greg Nash
The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has reserved nearly $50 million in television advertising set to run in the weeks leading up to November’s midterm elections, an early hint at the party’s plan to maintain their House majority.
The reservations are preliminary, and in most cases television stations do not require a political party to actually send a check until the ads are set to run. But the NRCC’s reservations allow them to lock in a lower rate than late-comers would otherwise be afforded.
The NRCC is placing much of its early bet on Pennsylvania, where new court-drawn district lines have scrambled the playing field and put several incumbent Republicans at risk. The party reserved $7.8 million in the Philadelphia media market and $3.8 million in Pittsburgh, an NRCC spokesman told The Hill.
Reserving advertising time does not require a party to ship an actual television spot, either. That means the more than $11 million in Pennsylvania spending could be used to defend or attack candidates in any of a dozen districts covered by the Philadelphia or Pittsburgh markets.
Republicans tipped their hand a little more in the Washington media market, where the NRCC has reserved $6.4 million in airtime. That money would almost certainly be spent to defend Rep. Barbara ComstockBarbara Jean ComstockPath to Dem majority lies in well-educated districts Biz group launches bus tour to promote GOP tax law GOP fears primary fight will ruin Va. Senate chances MORE (R-Va.), who represents a district Democratic presidential nominee Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonComey: I have serious doubts about Trump's credibility whether under oath or not Comey: House Intel probe into Russia's election meddling is a 'wreck' Jill Stein campaign declines doc requests in Senate Russia probe MORE won by a 10-point margin in 2016.
The early buys also hint at top Republican priorities in Texas and Colorado. The NRCC reserved $1.8 million in the San Antonio media market, which covers much of vulnerable Rep. Will HurdWilliam Ballard HurdFor departing Ryan, a legacy-making opportunity on immigration McCarthy dismisses push for vote on immigration bills Lawmakers discuss Latino education gap MORE’s (R) district. And the party blocked off $1.8 million in Denver, where Rep. Mike CoffmanMichael (Mike) Howard CoffmanRyan explains decision to dismiss House chaplain Pelosi defends leadership effort to cull Dem primary Progressive group fundraises for Dem candidate Hoyer urged to drop out MORE (R) is defending a suburban swing district.
Other reservations can be used to defend any of a handful of members who might become vulnerable in the months leading up to the midterms.
The GOP has also reserved $6.4 million in the Minneapolis media market. Reps. Erik PaulsenErik Philip PaulsenThe Hill's Morning Report: Haley clashes with White House GOP House super PAC reserves million in fall TV ads GOP authors of tax law double down in campaigns MORE (R) and Jason LewisJason Mark LewisGOP lawmakers describe terrifying scene at train crash No criminal activity suspected in train accident One killed after train carrying GOP lawmakers hits truck in Virginia MORE (R) hold seats targeted by Democrats this year. Republicans have also said they will target Democratic-held seats owned by Reps. Tim WalzTimothy (Tim) James WalzGOP women’s group endorses challengers in top Senate, House races Watchdog: Former top VA aide's email was not hacked Veterans Health Administration needs stronger recruitment methods MORE (D), who is running for governor; Rick NolanRichard (Rick) Michael NolanGOP House super PAC reserves million in fall TV ads GOP hopes to capitalize on crowded Dem primaries Minnesota Democratic rep to retire, opening door for GOP MORE (D), who is retiring; and Collin PetersonCollin Clark PetersonPath to Dem majority lies in well-educated districts GOP presses for stiff work requirements for food stamps House approves spending bill, shifting shutdown drama to Senate MORE (D), a rare incumbent in a district that backed Trump by a wide margin in 2016.
Republicans have blocked out $3.2 million in the Miami media market, where the party is defending Rep. Carlos CurbeloCarlos Luis CurbeloHouse lawmakers push for medical marijuana research reform Millennial GOP lawmakers pleased with McMorris Rodgers meeting on party messaging McMorris Rodgers seeks to tamp down unrest MORE (R) and an open seat left vacant by Rep. Ileana Ros-LehtinenIleana Carmen Ros-LehtinenMcMorris Rodgers seeks to tamp down unrest Among record number of female candidates, three times as many are Democrats as GOP Cuba set to pass power from Castro family MORE (R). The party reserved $3.6 million in Las Vegas, where two Democratic open seats are up for grabs. And it ordered $1.2 million in the Albany media market, which covers parts of districts held by Reps. Claudia Tenney (R) and Elise StefanikElise Marie StefanikMillennial GOP lawmakers pleased with McMorris Rodgers meeting on party messaging McMorris Rodgers seeks to tamp down unrest McMorris Rodgers calls for messaging meeting with younger members MORE (R).
The NRCC also reserved $5.7 million in advertising in Detroit, which covers seats held by Reps. Dave TrottDavid Alan TrottLoss of Ryan hits hard for House Republicans Science group reserves nearly M in airtime to boost Dems in three states House GOP Appropriations chairman calls it quits MORE (R), who is retiring, and Mike Bishop (R) and Tim WalbergTimothy (Tim) Lee WalbergConservative leader: Next House chaplain should have a family Lawmakers demand answers on chaplain firing House chaplain forced out by Ryan MORE (R), who are seeking reelection.
The party committed $1.9 million to advertising in Tucson, Ariz., where Rep. Martha McSallyMartha Elizabeth McSallyPoll: Dems could take GOP Senate seats in Arizona, Nevada The Hill's Morning Report: Koch Network re-evaluating midterm strategy amid frustrations with GOP Republican candidate favored in Arizona special House election MORE (R) is leaving her swing district to run for a U.S. Senate seat. And the NRCC blocked out $1.5 million in Sacramento and $1.2 million in the San Joaquin Valley — likely the Fresno market — to defend a handful of seats that are top Democratic priorities in November, including those held by Reps. Jeff DenhamJeffrey (Jeff) John DenhamHouse passes 5-year reauthorization of Federal Aviation Administration Pelosi urges Dems to vote against trucking amendments in FAA bill For departing Ryan, a legacy-making opportunity on immigration MORE (R) and David ValadaoDavid Goncalves ValadaoMcCarthy dismisses push for vote on immigration bills GOP House super PAC reserves million in fall TV ads California Republicans seek turnout boost to avert midterm disaster MORE (R).
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has yet to make its initial advertising reservations for the fall. Both the House Majority Project, the Democratic-aligned super PAC, and its Republican counterpart, the Congressional Leadership Fund, reserved millions in airtime last month for advertising that will run later this year.
Lisa Hagen and Ben Kamisar contributed.
