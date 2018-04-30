House Republicans reserve millions in early air time

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has reserved nearly $50 million in television advertising set to run in the weeks leading up to November’s midterm elections, an early hint at the party’s plan to maintain their House majority.

The reservations are preliminary, and in most cases television stations do not require a political party to actually send a check until the ads are set to run. But the NRCC’s reservations allow them to lock in a lower rate than late-comers would otherwise be afforded.

The NRCC is placing much of its early bet on Pennsylvania, where new court-drawn district lines have scrambled the playing field and put several incumbent Republicans at risk. The party reserved $7.8 million in the Philadelphia media market and $3.8 million in Pittsburgh, an NRCC spokesman told The Hill.

Reserving advertising time does not require a party to ship an actual television spot, either. That means the more than $11 million in Pennsylvania spending could be used to defend or attack candidates in any of a dozen districts covered by the Philadelphia or Pittsburgh markets.

Other reservations can be used to defend any of a handful of members who might become vulnerable in the months leading up to the midterms.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has yet to make its initial advertising reservations for the fall. Both the House Majority Project , the Democratic-aligned super PAC, and its Republican counterpart, the Congressional Leadership Fund , reserved millions in airtime last month for advertising that will run later this year.

Lisa Hagen and Ben Kamisar contributed.