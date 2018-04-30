Pelosi raised $16.1 million in first quarter of 2018

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiJournalists take a trip down the rabbit hole at CNN's 'Alice in Wonderland'-themed brunch Trump: ‘Unreal’ enthusiasm, knowledge and love at rally New Democratic leadership necessary for 2018 success MORE (D-Calif.) raised $16.1 million in the first three months of 2018, her campaign office announced on Monday.

Of that total, Pelosi raised $15.4 million directly for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), which is tasked with helping the party take back control of the House.

Pelosi, who has held 71 fundraising events, has brought in a total of $66.7 million as of the end of March. The prolific fundraiser has raised $659.6 million for Democrats since she became part of Democratic leadership in 2002.

That’s compared to Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanTop House conservative ‘has stepped down’ from chaplain search committee after remarks Anti-Catholic bias at play in replacing the chaplain of the House President of White House Correspondents' Association defends journalism after Trump attacks MORE (R-Wis.), who raised $11 million in first-quarter fundraising, according to Politico. He has raised a total of $54 million this cycle and transferred $40 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

Pelosi's fundraising haul will give a boost to House Democrats, who are targeting more than 100 GOP-held seats in the fall. Democrats need to flip 23 seats in order to regain the majority in the lower chamber.

Should Democrats win back the majority, Pelosi would have a shot at another term as Speaker. But another turn with the gavel is no sure thing, as a few Democrats running for the House have promised that they will not vote for her as Speaker.