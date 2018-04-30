Scott posts huge fundraising haul in early weeks of Fla. Senate campaign

Florida Gov. Rick Scott's (R) Senate campaign says it raised $3.2 million in the three weeks since announcing his bid, a major show of fundraising force in his run against Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonOvernight Energy: Trump eyes easing offshore drilling safety rules | NY threatens lawsuit over climate rule repeal | Pruitt aide was cleared to work for GOP firm Trump officials seek to ease landmark offshore drilling safety rules Pompeo vote won’t guarantee Democrats a win in November MORE (D).

The figure represents much Scott raised during the first three months of 2018. The news is meant as a warning shot to Democrats about how quickly Scott can raise money — even before putting his personal wealth into the campaign.

“It is clear that Americans are ready to see a change in Washington,” Scott said in a statement released by the campaign.

“I appreciate the support of everyone who has helped us reach this incredible announcement today, but this is just the start. I look forward to continuing to tell Floridians why we need to get rid of the career politicians and make Washington work for us.”

The release from the campaign notes that the total doesn't include contributions made by Scott himself. The wealthy former health-care executive has shown a willingness to spend millions of dollars on his own political bids and is expected to spend again this time.

Florida's Senate race is expected to be one of expensive Senate races in history. On top of its importance to both parties' Senate strategy, Florida is a major swing state that includes a handful of expensive media markets.

That said, a strong haul from Scott had been expected in his first fundraising quarter. His likely bid froze the field of candidates and donors in the state for more than a year, so these commitments come from donors who have been waiting to cut him a check once his race became official. But even while keeping up that pace will be difficult, Scott is expected to remain a fundraising juggernaut.

Nelson is hardly a slouch when it comes to fundraising. He was one of the four incumbents to raise above $3 million last quarter, bringing his cash on hand to $10.5 million. And as Republicans and the Scott campaign already begin to invest in the state, Democrats have been chipping away at Scott for years, upping their investment for the likely brutal race.