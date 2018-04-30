Blankenship releases ad calling McConnell 'cocaine Mitch'

West Virginia Senate candidate Don Blankenship (R) released a new ad on Monday in which he labels Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP more confident about W. Va. Senate as Blankenship fades Dem senator: Legislation to protect Mueller would get 60 votes Trump dismissed warnings from GOP leaders that party could lose House: report MORE (R-Ky.) as “cocaine Mitch.”

“One of my goals as U.S. senator will be to ditch cocaine Mitch. When you voting for me, you’re voting for the sake of the kids,” Blankenship says at the conclusion of the campaign spot.

The ex-coal CEO has previously lobbed attacks at McConnell. The latest ad provides no context for the moniker.

Politico reported that Blankenship may be referring to a 2014 report in the left-leaning Nation magazine that drugs were once found on a shipping vessel owned by McConnell's wife, Transportation Secretary

The Hill has reached out to McConnell's office for comment.

Blankenship previously attacked McConnell and Chao, saying last week that the Senate majority leader faces conflicts of interest because his father-in-law is a “wealthy Chinaperson.”

McConnell, who has said he doesn't want Blakenship to win the West Virginia GOP primary, called the remarks “ridiculous.”

Blankenship, who was released from prison less than a year ago, is battling Rep. Evan Jenkins Evan Hollin JenkinsGOP more confident about W. Va. Senate as Blankenship fades Gorka backs W.Va. attorney general in GOP Senate bid McConnell hits back at 'ridiculous' Chinaperson remark MORE (W.Va.) and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey for the GOP nomination on May 8. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinGOP more confident about W. Va. Senate as Blankenship fades Gorka backs W.Va. attorney general in GOP Senate bid Pompeo vote won’t guarantee Democrats a win in November MORE (W.Va.).

A spate of recent polling shows Blankenship fading into third place in the primary race, after an outside group with ties to the national GOP spent heavily to sink his candidacy.