Former Dem Rep. Alan Grayson to challenge for old House seat

Former Rep. Alan Grayson Alan Mark GraysonPolitiFact cancels Alan Grayson hire after backlash Eighth Franken accuser comes forward as Dems call for resignation Pennsylania Dems file ethics complaint against Rep. Barletta MORE announced he will challenge his successor, Rep. Darren Michael Soto (D-Fla.), in the Democratic primary, Politico reported.

Grayson left his seat in 2016 to run for Senate but was beaten badly in the Democratic primary by then-Rep. Patrick Murphy Patrick Erin MurphyFormer Florida congressmen mull bipartisan gubernatorial run: report Want to tie the NRA’s hands? Consider open primaries Lobbying World MORE.

The Democratic Party, which backed Murphy’s campaign against Grayson, was hoping to avoid another primary battle with Grayson.

Grayson has said that he doesn’t care what the party thinks of his candidacy for Florida’s 9th Congressional District.

“I don’t need anyone’s permission to run for office. What I’ve done is ask the people,” Grayson told WFTV in Orlando. “I can run anywhere in the state; I could run from Key West to Pensacola.”

Soto said he thinks he has the resources to win his district again and plans to “run another inspiring campaign with a strong coalition of support among Hispanics, African-Americans and women,” according to Politico.

Even though he has more name recognition and money, Grayson will have to answer difficult questions that came up during his 2016 Senate campaign concerning his finances and domestic abuse allegations.

Grayson has denied any wrongdoing, but told WFTV he regretted abandoning a safe House seat for a chance at the Senate.

According to Politico, Democratic Party officials in Florida and Washington, D.C., are worried that Soto might not be able to take on Grayson without outside financial help.

They also worry Grayson could hurt the party’s ability to use the power of the “Me Too” movement, Politico reported.