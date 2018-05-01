GOP spent nearly quarter million at Trump's Miami resort ahead of conference

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has spent nearly a quarter of a million dollars on a Trump Organization resort in Florida ahead of its conference there this week, financial disclosure documents show.

The party will host its spring meeting at the Trump National Doral Miami golf resort in South Florida on May 2. Ahead of the event, the committee disclosed it paid the hotel $234,000 in venue rental and catering fees.

The meeting's costs add to the $424,000 already spent by the RNC at Trump properties in the first two months of the year. The RNC has hosted multiple events on Trump properties and also rents office space for the Trump campaign in Trump Tower in New York.

This week's quarterly RNC meeting, at one of Trump's multiple Florida luxury properties where his presidential campaign occasionally held events in 2016, comes as congressional Republican leaders are spurring their members to increase fundraising efforts.

So far the RNC has raked in a massive haul in 2018, with a record $13.9 million raised in March and plans to spend $250 million on the midterms, where it will defend its majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

President Trump will not attend the meeting at his Miami resort.