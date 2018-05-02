May brings key primaries across nation

Voters in twelve states will choose party nominees in closely watched primary election contests around the country this month, as Democrats and Republicans jockey ahead of November’s midterms.

The battles include costly and competitive Senate contests in states like Indiana and West Virginia, closely watched House seats in Texas and Pennsylvania and gubernatorial races that pit competing visions of both the Republican and Democratic Parties against each other in states like Ohio and Georgia.

The critical states on the calendar this month:

Indiana (May 8)

Republicans will choose a nominee to face Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyGOP lawmaker touts Nobel Peace Prize for Trump Pompeo vote won’t guarantee Democrats a win in November The Hill's Morning Report: As Trump talks, his lawyers sweat MORE (D), one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for reelection this year.

A nasty primary has set Reps. Luke Messer Allen (Luke) Lucas MesserOvernight Defense: US-backed forces launch Syria offensive against ISIS | Trump glows in Nobel Peace Prize chatter | Trump 'seriously thinking' about 'Space Force' Trump glows in Nobel Peace Prize chatter GOP lawmaker touts Nobel Peace Prize for Trump MORE (R) and Todd Rokita Theodore (Todd) Edward RokitaGOP lawmaker touts Nobel Peace Prize for Trump GOP Senate candidates trade barbs in brutal Indiana primary GOP lawmakers demand Sessions investigate Clinton, Comey MORE (R) against each other, giving former state Rep. Mike Braun (R) an opportunity to run up the middle. Braun, a wealthy businessman, has spent about $4.5 million on his campaign, more than either Rokita or Messer.

Donnelly beat a deeply flawed Republican, Richard Mourdock, in 2012; Messer, Rokita and Braun are all more polished than Mourdock was.

Indiana Republicans will see a familiar name on the ballot in the race to replace Messer. Greg Pence, the brother of Vice President Pence, leads the GOP field in Indiana’s 6th District, which stretches from Muncie to the Ohio and Kentucky border.

North Carolina (May 8)

This year marks a so-called Blue Moon election in North Carolina, where neither a governor’s seat nor a Senate seat are on the ballot. Some Republicans worry that will depress GOP turnout, even as Democrats show signs of increased enthusiasm for voting in the midterms.

Democrats will pick nominees in crowded primaries against Reps. Richard Hudson Richard Lane HudsonPath to Dem majority lies in well-educated districts Ending the biggest public health emergencies of our generation WATCH: Republicans won't say if House will pass stand-alone background check bill MORE (R), Robert Pittenger Robert Miller PittengerPath to Dem majority lies in well-educated districts More than 40 Dem House challengers outraising GOP incumbents Cook Political Report shifts 13 House races toward Dems MORE (R) and Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddHouse Republicans push Mulvaney, Trump to rescind Gateway funds GOP House super PAC reserves million in fall TV ads Four lawmakers offer bill to permanently ban earmarks MORE (R). Before he gets to November, Pittenger faces a tough rematch against Mark Harris (R), a conservative Baptist pastor. Pittenger beat Harris by just 134 votes in the 2016 Republican primary.

Ohio (May 8)

The battle to replace term-limited Gov. John Kasich (R) has gotten nasty in both parties.

On the GOP side, Attorney General Mike DeWine (R) leads Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor (R) in a contest of who can distance themselves most from Kasich. Among Democrats, former Attorney General Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayOvernight Finance: Banks close in on Dodd-Frank relief | Inflation reaches threshold for Fed rate hikes | Rubio undercuts GOP tax message | Closing arguments in AT&T trial Gillibrand wants the Post Office to take up high-risk banking — what could go wrong? Overnight Finance: Wells Fargo hit with B fine | Top lawmakers want execs punished | Banks cash in on tax law | GOP chair blasts FDIC over data security MORE (D) has had to fend off former Rep. Dennis Kucinich (D), who is mounting a long-shot comeback bid.

Ohio will have an entirely new slate of executive officers next year — none of the six incumbents are seeking reelection.

Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciThe Hill's Morning Report: Can Trump’s VA pick make it through the week? Trump backs Renacci in Ohio Senate race Ohio Democrats launch ad campaign against Renacci on Tax Day MORE (R) is likely to hold off a conservative challenger in his bid against Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownOvernight Finance: Trump delays tariffs for key trading partners | Dems want investigation into Mulvaney lobbyist remarks | Trump lawyer Cohen hit with 2K tax bill | Apple plans 0B stock buyback Senate Dems request investigation of Mulvaney over lobbyist remarks Overnight Finance: Mulvaney remark on lobbyists stuns Washington | Macron takes swipe at Trump tariffs | Conservatives eye tax cut on capital gains | Gillibrand unveils post office banking bill | GOP chairman pushes banks on gun policies MORE (D), another Democratic incumbent seeking reelection in a state Trump won. Democrats are targeting a handful of Republican-held House seats, including an open-seat contest to replace former Rep. Pat Tiberi Patrick (Pat) Joseph TiberiDems look to keep up momentum in upcoming special elections Tiberi endorses would-be successor ahead of GOP primary Loss of Ryan hits hard for House Republicans MORE (R), who resigned earlier this year to take a private sector job.

Also on May 8, Ohio voters will decide whether to change the way the state draws its congressional lines. A measure on the state’s ballot would create a commission independent of the legislature to draw the next set of boundaries.

West Virginia (May 8)

Republicans are banking on either Rep. Evan Jenkins Evan Hollin JenkinsBlankenship defends 'Chinaperson' amid further attacks on McConnell Blankenship releases ad calling McConnell 'Cocaine Mitch' National GOP pours in money to stop Blankenship in West Virginia MORE (R) or Attorney General Patrick Morrissey (R) as viable nominees to take on Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinBlankenship defends 'Chinaperson' amid further attacks on McConnell Blankenship releases ad calling McConnell 'Cocaine Mitch' Democrats should not expect a blue wave in mid-term elections MORE (D) in November. If Jenkins and Morrissey can hold off a free-spending Don Blankenship, whose poll numbers have slipped in recent weeks, Manchin will likely face the most difficult race of his long career.

Democrats hope they can win seats held by Jenkins and Rep. Alex Mooney Alexander (Alex) Xavier MooneyMay brings key primaries across nation 25 House Republicans defy leadership in key spending bill vote GOP hits Obama administration over coal mining rule MORE (R), though West Virginia has been trending strongly Republican in recent years.

Idaho (May 15)

Three Republicans vying to replace term-limited Gov. Butch Otter (R) are locked in a dogfight in this deep-red state.

Lt. Gov. Brad Little (R) has Otter’s backing, along with that of most of the Republican establishment. Businessman Tommy Ahlquist (R) will bank on his connection to Idaho’s large and conservative Mormon population. And Rep. Raúl Labrador (R) has a track record among Tea Party types, who sent him to the state legislature and Congress over establishment-backed favorites.

The winner of the Republican primary is almost certain to replace Otter next year. Idaho has not elected a Democratic governor since Cecil Andrus won his last term in 1990.

Nebraska (May 15)

First-term Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) is cruising toward reelection in November. He is likely to face state Sen. Bob Krist, who faces two lesser-known Democrats in the primary. The state’s only other race of note is in the Omaha-based second district, where Rep. Don Bacon (R) appears set for a rematch against the man he beat in 2016, former Rep. Brad Ashford John (Brad) Bradley AshfordMay brings key primaries across nation Tariff fight could hit GOP in key Senate states Pence to promote GOP candidates in Iowa, Kentucky and Nebraska MORE (D).

Oregon (May 15)

Oregon has not elected a Republican governor since 1982, the second-longest streak of Democratic dominance in the nation. But the GOP is quietly hopeful that state Rep. Knute Buehler (R) might be the man to end that drought. Buehler faces nine other candidates vying for the right to face Gov. Kate Brown (D).

Pennsylvania (May 15)

A state Supreme Court ruling striking down congressional district lines has scrambled the field, opening districts where longtime incumbents once claimed insurmountable advantages. Seven of the commonwealth’s 18 House districts will elect new members of Congress in November, including in battlegrounds like the 5th and 6th Districts, both in Philadelphia’s Collar Counties, and Rep. Charlie Dent Charles (Charlie) Wieder DentThe Hill's Morning Report: As Trump talks, his lawyers sweat First 2019 appropriations bill advances Dems look to keep up momentum in upcoming special elections MORE’s (R) 7th District, in swing exurban Philadelphia.

Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyWhite House correspondents' after-parties stretch late into the night Senate confirms Pompeo as Trump's new secretary of State Rand's reversal advances Pompeo MORE Jr. (D), another Democrat running for reelection in a state President Trump Donald John TrumpTop Trump trade official: ‘Any country or entity’ exempt from tariffs will face quotas Pence in Arizona hails Arpaio as ‘champion’ of ‘rule of law’ Ex-Trump aide decries Senate Russia probe over high legal bills: report MORE won, will formally get an opponent this month. Rep. Lou Barletta Louis (Lou) James BarlettaGOP Senate hopefuls race to catch up with Dems The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2018 Lawmakers push prevention measures ahead of new wildfire season MORE (R) is likely to beat state Rep. Jim Christiana (R) for the Republican nomination.

Arkansas (May 22)

Democrats have little hope of knocking off Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R). But the party has hopes in the Little Rock-based House district held by Rep. French Hill James (French) French HillHouse Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program More than 40 Dem House challengers outraising GOP incumbents Cook Political Report shifts seven House races toward Dems MORE (R). Four Democrats are fighting for the right to face Hill in November, led by state Rep. Clarke Tucker (D).

Georgia (May 22)

Both Democrats and Republicans face crowded races to replace term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal (R). On the GOP side, polls show Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle (R) within shouting distance of the 50 percent he would need to avoid a runoff, with Secretary of State Brian Kemp (R) and former state Sen. Hunter Hill (R) competing for second place.

On the Democratic side, former state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams (D) has become a minor celebrity in progressive circles. She is likely to best former state Rep. Stacey Evans (D).

Democrats narrowly missed out on winning a special election in the Atlanta suburbs last year, but they will try again in two districts this year. Both Reps. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelMore than one-third of GOP's midterm House ads target Pelosi Dems face difficult choices on resources in battle for Senate Former Georgia senator and governor Zell Miller dies MORE (R), who won last year’s special election, and Rob Woodall William (Rob) Robert WoodallPath to Dem majority lies in well-educated districts McConnell, Schumer tap colleagues to explore budget reform Ryan, Pelosi name members to new budget and pension committees MORE (R) represent well-educated districts where President Trump may become an albatross. Four Democrats are running against Handel. Woodall has six Democratic opponents.

Kentucky (May 22)

Kentucky elects its statewide constitutional officers the year after a midterm, but all 100 state House seats and half of the 38 state Senate seats are up this year. Republicans hold both chambers by large margins, though Democrats won back a seat in a heavily Republican district earlier this year.

The marquee match-up in the primary will happen in Lexington, where Mayor Jim Gray (D) and Iraq war veteran Amy McGrath (D) are fighting for the right to take on Rep. Andy Barr Garland (Andy) Hale BarrRepublican candidate favored in Arizona special House election Overnight Energy: Trump energy adviser leaving for lobbying job | Zinke decides against lowering offshore royalty rates | Greens fight Coast Guard bill GOP House super PAC reserves million in fall TV ads MORE (R). Gray ran against Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulThe Hill's 12:30 Report After a respite, Cruz again questioning McConnell’s strategies Pompeo vote won’t guarantee Democrats a win in November MORE (R) in 2016, but McGrath has caught fire, and is proving a remarkably strong contender in her first run for office.

Texas (May 22 runoff)

Democrats will pick their nominees in a handful of races where neither candidate reached 50 percent in the March primaries, including in the race for governor, where Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez (D) faces businessman Andrew White (D). Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) advisers expect Valdez to prevail.

Republicans will pick nominees to fill seats held by outgoing Reps. Ted Poe Lloyd (Ted) Theodore PoeBipartisan group of lawmakers calls on Russia to stay out of Latin American elections Republican lawmaker introduces new cyber deterrence bill Lawmakers question FBI director on encryption MORE (R), Jeb Hensarling Thomas (Jeb) Jeb HensarlingOvernight Finance: Banks close in on Dodd-Frank relief | Inflation reaches threshold for Fed rate hikes | Rubio undercuts GOP tax message | Closing arguments in AT&T trial Banks poised to win Dodd-Frank changes Overnight Finance: House chairman eases demands on Dodd-Frank rollback | White House economist dismisses trade war fears | Unemployment claims at 48-year low | State AGs want new hearing on Obama financial adviser rule MORE (R), Joe Barton Joe Linus BartonRyan explains decision to dismiss House chaplain Five takeaways from Pruitt's big testimony Protesters at hearing hoist ‘Mr. Corruption’ signs behind Pruitt MORE (R), Lamar Smith Lamar Seeligson SmithRussian trolls are pitting Americans against energy industry Pruitt’s rule ending secret science is pro-science, pro-consumer Overnight Tech: Sparks fly as Diamond and Silk testify | EU proposes new rules for internet companies | FTC back at full strength MORE (R), Blake Farenthold Randolph (Blake) Blake FarentholdMeehan resigns with promise to pay back alleged sexual harassment claim Even for TV 'royalty' Brokaw, 'MeToo' claim is legacy-killer Special election to replace Blake Farenthold will be a summer twofer MORE (R) and Gene Green Raymond (Gene) Eugene GreenOvernight Health Care: New allegations against VA nominee | Dems worry House moving too fast on opioid bills | HHS chief back in DC | FDA reexamines safety of controversial Parkinson's drug Top Dems on Energy and Commerce panel concerned House opioid push moving too quickly Overnight Cybersecurity: Highlights from Zuckerberg, round two | Senate panel to consider bill protecting Mueller | Pentagon could roll out cyber posture by August MORE (D). Democrats must finalize their picks in districts held by Barton, Smith, Farenthold and Reps. Sam Johnson Samuel (Sam) Robert JohnsonLoss of Ryan hits hard for House Republicans Watchdog: Social Security acting head hasn't been authorized to serve for months Five things to watch for in Texas primaries MORE (R), John Culberson John Abney CulbersonProgressive group fundraises for Dem candidate Hoyer urged to drop out GOP House super PAC reserves million in fall TV ads GOP lawmaker: 'A lot of the attractive children are not making it to the border' MORE (R), Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulFederal 'turf war' complicates cybersecurity efforts Relations with Latin America sour under Trump GOP chair urges passage of Homeland Security cyber legislation MORE (R), Pete Olson Peter (Pete) Graham OlsonMay brings key primaries across nation Lawmakers introduce bipartisan AI legislation Congress must oppose intervention in the energy market MORE (R), Will Hurd William Ballard HurdChaplain controversy shifts spotlight to rising GOP star House Republicans reserve millions in early air time For departing Ryan, a legacy-making opportunity on immigration MORE (R), Roger Williams John (Roger) Roger WilliamsHarassment rules play into race for Speaker McCarthy and Scalise front-runners to replace Paul Ryan How the travel ban resurrects national origin quotas Congress sought to end MORE (R), John Carter John Rice CarterGOP lawmaker: 'A lot of the attractive children are not making it to the border' How much collateral damage will there be in the 2018 midterms? Rep. Kristi Noem pushing for online sales tax bill in omnibus MORE (R) and Pete Sessions Peter Anderson SessionsUS needs to respect Latin American leadership on Venezuela crisis Texas GOP lawmaker visits Venezuela to meet with Maduro House majority rules spark minority fights MORE (R).

--Updated at 7:31 a.m.