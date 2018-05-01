Trump super PAC says Tester ‘spread false information’ on Jackson in new ad

A pro-Trump super PAC is going after Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterPentagon weighs possible investigation into Trump's former VA pick Trump targets Tester over 'open borders' Overnight Finance: Banks close in on Dodd-Frank relief | Inflation reaches threshold for Fed rate hikes | Rubio undercuts GOP tax message | Closing arguments in AT&T trial MORE (D-Mont.) for revealing allegations that led to the withdrawal of Ronny Jackson, President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House revises statement saying Iran 'has' secret nuclear weapons program DOJ files charges against 11 suspected 'caravan' members for illegal border crossing Mueller planned to ask Trump about Manafort's campaign outreach to Moscow: report MORE's pick to lead the Veterans Affairs Department.

"In Montana, we value integrity and support our president," a narrator says in the ad from the America First Action super PAC. "But Jon Tester spread false information about a respected Navy admiral, helping D.C. Democrats derail President Trump’s Veterans Affairs nominee."

"Jon Tester's been part of the D.C. swamp for far too long. He's betrayed our trust, our veterans and our president," it continues, ripping Tester as "disgraceful" and "dishonest."

Trump has lashed out at Tester in recent days, after Jackson withdrew his nomination amid a series of allegations ranging from drinking on the job to overprescribing drugs.

The White House said on Tuesday that Jackson was no longer serving in his previous role as the president's personal physician, but remained an active-duty Navy doctor assigned to the White House.

The White House and Jackson have denied the allegations, and Trump has accused Tester, the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, of spreading false information to take down his VA pick.

In a campaign-style rally in Michigan on Friday, Trump suggested that he had dirt on Tester that would upend the senator's 2018 reelection bid.

"Tester started throwing out things that he’s heard. Well I know things about Tester that I could say too," Trump said. "And if I said them, he’d never be elected again."

Tester is facing reelection this year in a state Trump won in 2016 by more than 20 points.