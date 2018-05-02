Dems win key race in swing Florida district

Democrats won a major victory on Tuesday in Florida, claiming another swing district in the massive purple state, the Miami Herald reported.

Javier Fernandez won Florida’s 114th District state House seat by roughly 4 points — 51 to 47 percent — over his Republican opponent, Andrew Vargas. Independent candidate Liz de las Cuevas earned about 2.5 percent of the votes.

BREAKING: @javierfor114 has won the special election in HD114 for the Florida House. Congratulations, Javier! pic.twitter.com/ByNHlHedHL ADVERTISEMENT May 1, 2018

The special election was for a six-month term. Voters will cast ballots again in November following the resignation of former Rep. Daisy Baez (D) last year.

Baez pleaded guilty last November to a misdemeanor perjury charge for lying about her address on a voter-registration form, the Herald reported.

Republicans were confident that Vargas, a longtime law partner of U.S. ambassador to the Organization of American States and former state Rep. Carlos Trujillo (R), could win back the Miami-area seat once held by the GOP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newspaper reported that Fernandez was “battered” with negative campaign coverage from his opponents.

“It’s pretty sweet, man. I can’t lie,” Fernandez said of his victory. “Substance wins over slights, right?”

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo praised another blue victory in a statement.

“Tonight’s special election victory is the latest in a string of special election victories for Florida Democrats, which shows us that after nearly 20 years of failed Republican leadership, people are ready for a change,” Rizzo said.