Poll: Warren, Biden top picks among New Hampshire Dems

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenUS Olympian Gus Kenworthy to headline DNC LGBTQ gala Delaware lawmakers unanimously pass new gun control bill named for Beau Biden The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (D) edges Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Finance: Trump delays tariffs for key trading partners | Dems want investigation into Mulvaney lobbyist remarks | Trump lawyer Cohen hit with 2K tax bill | Apple plans 0B stock buyback Senate Dems request investigation of Mulvaney over lobbyist remarks Warren, Sanders want climate change considered in selection of homeland security adviser MORE (I-Vt.) in a Suffolk University poll asking New Hampshire Democrats to pick their favorite of seven possible candidates.

When Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren, Sanders want climate change considered in selection of homeland security adviser Overnight Finance: Banks close in on Dodd-Frank relief | Inflation reaches threshold for Fed rate hikes | Rubio undercuts GOP tax message | Closing arguments in AT&T trial Senators warn against placing Medicaid work requirements on tribes MORE (D), who represents neighboring Massachusetts, is added to the list, she comes out on top with 26 percent, compared to 20 percent for Biden and 13 percent for Sanders.

Without Warren, Biden gets 30 percent support followed by Sanders with 25 percent.

The poll, conducted April 26-30, surveyed 295 likely Democratic primary voters. It also asked respondents about Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand wants the Post Office to take up high-risk banking — what could go wrong? The poor need bank accounts, and USPS has the answer 49 senators accuse Mattis of bringing back 'don't ask, don't tell' MORE (D-N.Y.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOvernight Cybersecurity: DHS chief eyes new ways to bolster cyber workforce | Dems grill Diamond and Silk | Senate panel approves bill to protect Mueller | Two-thirds of agencies using email fraud tool Senate panel approves bill to protect special counsel Senators are failing the religious test for office MORE (D-N.J.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSenate confirms Pompeo as Trump's new secretary of State Budowsky: End the DNC malpractice Medical marijuana legislation gets support of key House Republican MORE (D-Calif.), former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (D) and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D).

The poll has a margin of error of 5.7 percentage points.

New Hampshire hosts the first primary in the nation each presidential election year.

None of the candidates on the list has formally said they are running for president. Biden recently indicated he would determine his plans by the end of 2018.