Poll: Trump trounces Kasich, Flake in hypothetical NH primary matchups

President Trump Donald John TrumpTop Trump trade official: ‘Any country or entity’ exempt from tariffs will face quotas Pence in Arizona hails Arpaio as ‘champion’ of ‘rule of law’ Ex-Trump aide decries Senate Russia probe over high legal bills: report MORE trounced Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakePence in Arizona hails Arpaio as ‘champion’ of ‘rule of law’ Trump: Didn't discuss 's---hole' comments with Nigerian president Republican worries 'assassination risk' prompting lawmaker resignations MORE (R-Ariz.) and others in hypothetical New Hampshire presidential primary matchups, according to a new Suffolk University poll.

Roughly 68 percent of voters polled said they favored Trump over Kasich, who garnered support from 23 percent of voters.

Trump also beat out Flake, with 72 percent of voters favoring Trump, and 15 percent of voters favoring Flake.

Kasich and Flake have been two of Trump's most outspoken critics in the Republican Party, and speculation has swirled around the two launching presidential bids to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination.

The Ohio governor has proved to be a thorn in the administration's side, taking opposing stances on issues such as health care and immigration.

Flake publicly ripped into Trump and compared his rhetoric to that of former Soviet dictator Josef Stalin earlier this year.

Kasich and Flake have both lamented the current state of the GOP under Trump, publicly questioning if there is room for them in the party.

The poll also looked at hypothetical matchups between Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioThe Hill's Morning Report: Trump, Bibi tag-team on Iran Overnight Finance: Banks close in on Dodd-Frank relief | Inflation reaches threshold for Fed rate hikes | Rubio undercuts GOP tax message | Closing arguments in AT&T trial Rubio: 'No evidence' that corporate tax cut is overwhelmingly benefiting workers MORE (R-Fla.), as well as Trump and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRyan to team up with McCarthy on fundraising tour: report Romney praises Trump's first year in office: It's similar to things 'I'd have done' Mellman: Memories may be beautiful, yet… MORE, who's currently running for a Utah Senate seat. In both cases, Trump also handily wins: 66 percent of voters favored Trump over Rubio, while 63 percent favored him over Romney, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted among 800 likely New Hampshire general election voters April 26-30.

The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.