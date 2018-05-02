Georgia governor candidate defends campaign ad where he points shotgun at teen

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp (R) on Wednesday doubled down on a campaign ad in which he points a gun at a teenager, calling backlash over the spot a “fake controversy.”

“Liberals in the media are losing their minds off a fake controversy,” Kemp tweeted.

“The real problem they have is that I’m an unapologetic conservative & proud defender of the 2nd Amendment,” he continued. “I won’t back down, cave in, or compromise my values.”

Liberals in the media are losing their minds off a fake controversy. The real problem they have is that I’m an unapologetic conservative & proud defender of the 2nd Amendment. I won't back down, cave in, or compromise my values. https://t.co/da2uACcq2w #gapol #gagop #tcot #maga — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) May 2, 2018

In the ad, Kemp appears with a young man who says he is “interested in one of [his] daughters.” Kemp quizzes the teen, “Jake,” on several of his campaign goals while holding an open shotgun.

Kemp asks Jake about his two requirements for dating Kemp’s daughter: "have respect for women" and “a healthy appreciation for the Second Amendment.”

Kemp then closes the gun and points it at the teenager, saying the two are going to “get along just fine.”

The ad sparked backlash among many viewers, who said the footage made them uncomfortable.

Kemp serves as Georgia's secretary of state and is one of seven GOP candidates running to replace Gov. Nathan Deal (R), whose term is ending.

Another candidate, GOP state Sen. Hunter Hill, aired an ad earlier this year titled “Liberals won’t like this” that showed him loading a semiautomatic rifle while calling for lowering the firearm purchasing age to 18 and eliminating the need for carry permits.