Speaker of the House Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanLawmakers explore ways to reinstate House chaplain Ryan: Democratic House takeover would lead to gridlock and subpoenas GOP lawmaker calls on Ryan to reinstate House chaplain MORE (R-Wis.) reportedly said on Wednesday that if Democrats were to gain control of the House in November's midterms, it would lead to gridlock and partisan investigations of President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Republican support for Kanye West grew after rapper expressed support for Trump Giuliani calls on Sessions and Rosenstein to shut down Mueller investigation Fox News' Ingraham calls out Giuliani for contradicting Trump on Stormy Daniels' payments: 'That's a problem' MORE.

Ryan — who recently announced he would leave Congress after this year — told the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., that if Democrats win a majority in either chamber of Congress, “what you’ll have is absolute gridlock,” The Associated Press reported.

“You’ll have subpoenas. You’ll have just the system shutting down,” Ryan added.

For Democrats to win control of the House, they need to flip a net total of 23 seats.

While Republican control the Senate with a thin 51-49 majority, many argue that it’ll be harder for Democrats to retake control of that chamber because many of the contested seats in this election are in Republican strongholds.

Democrats have been critical of the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee for being too lenient in its investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

The committee concluded that there was no evidence that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia.

“There’s a great amount of enthusiasm on the other side of the aisle,” Ryan said.

The New York Times reported last month that Republicans plan to energize conservatives to turn out and support the GOP in the midterm elections by telling them that Democrats will move to impeach the president if they win control of the House.

At the conference, Ryan also said that the Republican tax-reform law, the decrease in regulations and solid employment figures would help sell the GOP to voters, the AP reported.

Ryan spoke favorably of Trump at the conference, crediting him with shaking up the political status quo, though he admitted: “I definitely could do with a few less tweets.”