Black: Corker should ‘just sit back and be quiet’

Rep. Diane Black Diane Lynn BlackGOP lawmaker, candidate for governor cancels NFL season tickets over protests Ex-EPA heads urge Pruitt to scrap changes to truck pollution rule Protecting nurses’ conscience: a non-negotiable in the final FY 2018 spending bill MORE (R-Tenn.) in a new interview chided Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerThe Hill's Morning Report: Frustration mounts as Republicans blow up tax message Poll: Dem leads by 3 points in Tennessee Senate race GOP anxiety grows over Trump’s Iran decision MORE (R-Tenn.) for his warm words about a Democrat running for his Tennessee Senate seat, saying the retiring senator needs to "sit back and be quiet."

Black, who is running for Tennessee governor, also said that Corker's positive remarks about former Gov. Phil Bredensen were "inappropriate," and suggested that "gender or personality" could factor in to unenthusiastic support for Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnHouse Dems call for hearing on planned merger between T-Mobile, Sprint Republican social media bias hearing overshadowed by disputes over 'Diamond and Silk' Poll: Dem leads by 3 points in Tennessee Senate race MORE's (R-Tenn.) Senate campaign.

"I have no idea whether it’s gender or personality or whatever issue, but I think that it is inappropriate for him to be doing what he’s doing," Black told Politico. "If nothing else, I think he should just sit back and be quiet."

ADVERTISEMENT

Corker has endorsed Blackburn to succeed him, but has often done so unenthusiastically. He responded to Black's comments, telling Politico that he'd be fine with no longer talking about the race to succeed him.

"I’d be more than glad to stop talking about it," he said. "So I guess I will."

At an event with reporters last month, Corker spoke fondly of Bredensen, a Democrat who is also running for the Senate seat, saying that he has "real appeal" to some Republicans. Corker added that he would not campaign against Bredensen.

"He was a very good mayor, a very good governor, a very good business person," Corker said. "Look, I’m not going to campaign against someone who I’ve been friends with and worked with."