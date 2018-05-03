Poll: Dems lead GOP by 8 points on generic House ballot

Democrats hold an 8-point edge on Republicans, 49 percent to 41 percent, on a generic ballot ahead November's midterm elections, according to a poll released Thursday by Monmouth University.

Earlier versions of the same poll showed Democrats leading by 9 points in March, after leading by just 2 points in January.

The Monmouth survey also found the GOP's signature tax law to be unpopular, with 40 percent approving of it while 44 percent disapprove.

The poll found that public opinion of Congress is overwhelmingly negative, with 17 percent approving of the job the current Congress is doing while 71 percent disapprove.

Both parties' congressional leaders — Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanLawmakers explore ways to reinstate House chaplain Ryan: Democratic House takeover would lead to gridlock and subpoenas GOP lawmaker calls on Ryan to reinstate House chaplain MORE (R-Wis.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill's Morning Report: Frustration mounts as Republicans blow up tax message Blankenship defends 'Chinaperson' amid further attacks on McConnell Republicans confirming Trump's court nominees at record pace MORE (R-Ky.), House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPelosi reiterates call to protect Mueller after new Trump tweet The Hill's 12:30 Report More than 5,000 Ohio ads have mentioned Clinton this year: report MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer warns Trump to stop threatening DOJ: 'Do not go down this road' Poll finds 4M lost health insurance in last two years Overnight Tech: Sparks fly as Diamond and Silk testify | EU proposes new rules for internet companies | FTC back at full strength MORE (D-N.Y.) — all had underwater approval ratings as well.

Of the four, only McConnell has a net negative approval rating among members of his own party.

“The House race outlook has held fairly steady over the past two months. Even though the public has a negative view of both the Republican and Democrat caucuses, the GOP tends to take more of a hit on the ballot test because it is the party in power,” said Patrick Murray, director of Monmouth’s polling institute.

Democrats are seeking to take back control of the House for the first time since 2010.

President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Republican support for Kanye West grew after rapper expressed support for Trump Giuliani calls on Sessions and Rosenstein to shut down Mueller investigation Fox News' Ingraham calls out Giuliani for contradicting Trump on Stormy Daniels' payments: 'That's a problem' MORE warned during a rally Saturday that if Democrats reclaimed control of the House, they may seek to impeach him.

The polling institute surveyed 803 respondents ages 18 and older by telephone from April 26 to 30 across the U.S. The poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.