Daily Kos backs Cynthia Nixon over Cuomo in New York

The liberal news website Daily Kos is throwing its support behind former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon's bid to unseat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

"Daily Kos is thrilled to support Cynthia Nixon as she takes on New York’s greatest obstacle to progressive policies and good government," David Nir, the political director for Daily Kos, said in a statement.

"Nixon’s deep grasp of the issues and keen political understanding will make her the kind of Democratic governor that this state has sorely missed for the past eight years."

The endorsement is a snub to Cuomo, who is considered a possible candidate for the party's 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Since announcing her primary bid against Cuomo in March, Nixon has picked up the support of many on the left who view the current New York governor as too centrist. Nir blasted Cuomo's tenure in office on Thursday, calling the state's current leadership "a long-term disaster."

Last month, Nixon won the endorsement of the New York Working Families Party, a progressive group.

Still, Nixon's campaign appears to be a long shot. A Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday gave Cuomo a 22-point lead over his progressive challenger.