Blankenship blames 'the establishment' after Trump Jr. criticism

Don Blankenship, the controversial Republican candidate for Senate in West Virginia, responded on Thursday to sharp criticism from Donald Trump Jr.Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump’s legal team lacks security clearances: report The Memo: Leak fuels new Mueller intrigue Gravest danger to Trump lies in sleeper questions from Mueller MORE, by blaming "the establishment" for mounting attacks against his campaign.
"The establishment is doing everything they can to keep Joe ManchinJoseph (Joe) ManchinGOP Senate candidate doctors picture of opponent, replaces Trump with Clinton Zinke, Alexander pen op-ed: Our parks are being 'loved to death' May brings key primaries across nation MORE in office," Blankenship said in a statement to CNN, referring to the state's vulnerable Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.
Blankenship, who trails significantly behind his primary opponents, West Virginia Republican Rep. Evan JenkinsEvan Hollin JenkinsGOP Senate candidate doctors picture of opponent, replaces Trump with Clinton The Hill's Morning Report: Frustration mounts as Republicans blow up tax message May brings key primaries across nation MORE and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, is facing increasing pressure from Washington Republicans who fear that his run could hurt their plans to oust Manchin in November.
The GOP primary is Tuesday.
"No other Republican can beat Manchin without my full support, and neither Morrisey nor Jenkins is deserving of my support," Blankenship said in the statement. "West Virginians should be able to decide for themselves who we send to the U.S. Senate."
The defiant remarks come after President TrumpDonald John TrumpPoll: Republican support for Kanye West grew after rapper expressed support for Trump Giuliani calls on Sessions and Rosenstein to shut down Mueller investigation Fox News' Ingraham calls out Giuliani for contradicting Trump on Stormy Daniels' payments: 'That's a problem' MORE's son warned that the GOP doesn't want to see another Alabama in the West Virginia Senate race. The former Republican candidate for Senate in red-state Alabama, Roy MooreRoy Stewart MooreDemocrats should not expect a blue wave in mid-term elections Roy Moore files lawsuit claiming political conspiracy against him GOP more confident about W. Va. Senate as Blankenship fades MORE, lost the general election to a Democrat amid allegations of past sexual misconduct.
"I hate to lose. So I'm gonna go out on a limb here and ask the people of West Virginia to make a wise decision and reject Blankenship! No more fumbles like Alabama," Donald Jr. posted on Twitter on Thursday. "We need to win in November."
Blankenship, a former coal company Massey Energy who spent a year in prison, is running as an outsider and says he is the only candidate in the race able to help the president "drain the swamp." He has also feuded with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill's Morning Report: Frustration mounts as Republicans blow up tax message Blankenship defends 'Chinaperson' amid further attacks on McConnell Republicans confirming Trump's court nominees at record pace MORE (R-Ky.).
Trump Jr. responded to Blankenship by saying, "ha!"
"Now I’m establishment?" he tweeted. "No, I’m realistic & I know the first thing Manchin will do is run ads featuring the families of those 29 miners killed due to actions that sent you to prison. Can’t win the general... you should know that & if others in the GOP won’t say it, I will."
Blankenship is also under fire from a conservative group tied to Washington Republicans that has spent hundreds of thousands on attack ads against him.
Democrats have funneled money into a series of ads in West Virginia against Jenkins and Morissey, in a strategy Trump Jr. and others see as as benefiting Blankenship in order to set up Republicans for failure in the general election.
