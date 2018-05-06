Baldwin spotlights mother’s drug addiction, efforts to combat opioid abuse in ad

Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinBaldwin spotlights mother’s drug addiction, efforts to combat opioid abuse in ad Dem presidential hopefuls flock to Trump country GOP candidate questions 'cognitive thought process' of veterans in Dem Party MORE (D-Wis.) has launched a new campaign ad in which she opens up about her mother’s life-long struggle with drug addiction and touts her own efforts to combat the nation's opioid epidemic.

Baldwin, who faces a tough reelection race in November, uses the 60-second spot to recall times during her childhood when she would come home from school and “pound” on the door, saying her mother wouldn’t answer because she’d be “passed out.”

“My mother had a drug abuse problem. She struggled with addiction to prescription drugs her whole life,” Baldwin says in the ad. “I had to grow up fast, very fast.”

“So when I see the opioid crisis that’s wrecking so many Wisconsin families. All I can tell you is I’ve been there. I know how hard this fight is. I know the stigma that comes with drug abuse and mental illness.

Baldwin noted that 15 people a week overdose in Wisconsin as states across the country grapple with opioid abuse. She also touted bipartisan efforts to get funding to combat the ongoing crisis.

The spot is part of an ad buy that includes TV and digital components running in the Milwaukee, Green Bay, Wausau, Eau Claire and La Crosse media markets.

Baldwin is one of 10 Senate Democrats up for reelection in a state that President Trump Donald John TrumpBaldwin spotlights mother’s drug addiction, efforts to combat opioid abuse in ad Giuliani says he's 'focused on the law more than the facts right now' Cambridge Analytica ordered to hand over data on US voter MORE won in 2016. He won Wisconsin, which traditionally goes blue in presidential races, by a less than 1 point.

The Democratic senator has been faced with a deluge of attack ads from Republican outside groups. To counter those efforts, Democratic groups have gone up with their own ads defending Baldwin.

According to the website OpenSecrets.org, outside groups have so far spent more than $10 million on the Wisconsin Senate race. Of that total, about $4.1 million has been spent to either support or oppose Baldwin.

Republicans are locked in a competitive primary to take on Baldwin. The leading contenders — Marine Corps veteran and businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Sen. Leah Vukmir (R) — will face off in the state's Aug. 14 primary.