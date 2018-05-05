California Senate candidate who admires Hitler kicked out of state's GOP convention

An anti-Semitic Republican Senate candidate in California was booted from the state's GOP convention Saturday while reportedly dragging and kicking an Israeli flag, according to the Los Angeles Times.

KTLA 5 reports that Patrick Little was seen being escorted out of the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina after he tried to register as a VIP at the convention. Republican officials reportedly recognized Little's name and alerted security to his presence.

Cynthia Bryant, the executive director of the California Republican Party, told KTLA that Little was not welcome at the annual convention.

“There’s no room for that kind of hate speech that that man uses," Bryant said.

Little confirmed he was kicked out of the event in a YouTube video where he is seen spitting and standing on the Israeli flag.

Little has denied that millions of Jews were killed in the Holocaust happened and called for a country "free from Jews.” He has also said he admires Adolf Hitler.

“They just had me expelled from the building because I won’t serve Israel,” Little said.

The party denounced Little, who is a self-described “pro-white” candidate earlier this week.

“Mr. Little has never been an active member of our party. I do not know Mr. Little and I am not familiar with his positions,” Matt Fleming, communications director for the California Republican Party, told Newsweek. “But in the strongest terms possible, we condemn anti-Semitism and any other form of religious bigotry, just as we do with racism, sexism or anything else that can be construed as a hateful point of view.”

Despite his extremist views, Little is polling higher against other Republican candidates for incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) seat.

According to CBS News San Francisco, Little is polling second to Feinstein.