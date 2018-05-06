Morrisey attacks Blankenship ahead of GOP Senate primary in W.Va.: ‘Laws exist for a reason’

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a Republican Senate candidate, on Sunday criticized Republican primary opponent Don Blankenship, saying the former mining CEO has not filed a personal financial disclosure form as mandated by the Ethics in Government Act.

“Laws exist for a reason,” Morrisey said in a statement. “There are no exceptions or waivers for a rich coal baron who has already been found guilty of conspiring to violate mine standards.”

According to Morrisey, all of the candidates except Blankenship — who spent a year in prison after being convicted of conspiring to violate mining rules following a fatal mine explosion — have filed personal disclosure forms.

Morrisey also said that his campaign will be informing Blankenship’s parole officer that Blankenship is refusing to comply with federal laws and thus violating the terms of his release.

Blankenship has recently been surging in the race, triggering establishment Republicans to make a hard push against his nomination for fear that he would be unable to beat the likely Democratic nominee, Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinMorrisey: Blankenship 'would get crushed' in November Dem senators urge FDA to remove powerful opioids from the market Blankenship blames 'the establishment' after Trump Jr. criticism MORE (D-W.Va).

“His biggest supporter is Senator Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerHillicon Valley: Trump holds meeting on election security | New NSA director takes over | Google will start verifying election ads Conservative group targets Democrats for blocking judicial nominees in million dollar ad buy Trump thrives on uncertainty; trade talks depend on it MORE [D-N.Y.],” Morrisey said on Sunday, referring to the Senate minority leader. “Don would be the top recruit of Chuck Schumer this cycle because he hands the election to Joe Manchin.”

The West Virginia primary elections will take place on Tuesday.