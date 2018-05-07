Trump blasts Blankenship ahead of W.Va. GOP Senate primary

President Trump Donald John TrumpBaldwin spotlights mother’s drug addiction, efforts to combat opioid abuse in ad Giuliani says he's 'focused on the law more than the facts right now' Cambridge Analytica ordered to hand over data on US voter MORE early Monday slammed Republican West Virginia Senate candidate Don Blankenship, urging voters to cast their ballots for the other two GOP challengers in the race.

“To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State...No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!” he added, referring to Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference. Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State...No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s remarks come ahead of the state's primary on Tuesday, when Blankenship, Jenkins and Morrissey will face off for the Republican Senate nomination.

Blankenship, a former coal CEO who spent time in jail for violating mining safety regulations, recently attacked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP takes gloves off against Blankenship in West Virginia GOP faces internal battle over changing Senate rules The Republican Senate and rushed judicial confirmations MORE (R-Ky.) and his family in an ad, referring to McConnell’s “China family.”

"Swamp captain Mitch McConnell has created millions of jobs for China people. While doing so Mitch has gotten rich. In fact his China family has given him tens of millions of dollars," Blankenship said in the ad, released last week.

Meanwhile, Morrissey attacked Blankenship over the weekend, accusing him of not filing a personal financial disclosure form.

The winner of the Tuesday primary will likely face incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinMorrisey attacks Blankenship ahead of GOP Senate primary in W.Va.: ‘Laws exist for a reason’ GOP takes gloves off against Blankenship in West Virginia Morrisey: Blankenship 'would get crushed' in November MORE (D) in the November general election.