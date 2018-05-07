Blankenship: I’m Trumpier than Trump

Don Blankenship said on Monday that he is “Trumpier than Trump” in response to a tweet from the president urging West Virginians to support the GOP Senate candidate's primary opponents.

"As some have said I am Trumpier than Trump, and this morning proves it,” Blankenship, a former mining CEO, said in a statement responding to a tweet from Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The President is a very busy man and he doesn’t know me, and he doesn’t know how flawed my two main opponents are in this primary," Blankenship said. "The establishment is misinforming him because they do not want me to be in the U.S. Senate and promote the President’s agenda."



Blankenship also said he had resurrected the GOP in West Virginia.

"West Virginia voters should remember that my enemies are Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaCarville: Clinton unlikely to run again but she's 'always gotten the most votes' Michelle Obama says she's not running for office The Republican Senate and rushed judicial confirmations MORE and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonConnecticut passes bill giving electoral votes to presidential candidate who wins popular vote Dems face pressure to focus on economy, not Trump Lanny Davis: Giuliani needs to be replaced MORE and my opponents would not even be running as Republicans had I not resurrected the Republican Party in West Virginia," he said.

Trump tweeted on Monday that West Virginians should support either West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey or Rep. Evan Jenkins Evan Hollin JenkinsGOP takes gloves off against Blankenship in West Virginia Morrisey: Blankenship 'would get crushed' in November Mueller emerges as villain in Republican campaigns MORE in the GOP primary over Blankenship, a former coal executive who was convicted of violating mine safety and health standards.

Republicans fear that if Blankenship won the primary, he would almost certainly lose to Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinMorrisey attacks Blankenship ahead of GOP Senate primary in W.Va.: ‘Laws exist for a reason’ GOP takes gloves off against Blankenship in West Virginia Morrisey: Blankenship 'would get crushed' in November MORE (D-W.Va.) in November. They also think he could cause collateral damage on other GOP candidates.

To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference. Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State...No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Blankenship, who was in prison for a year after his conviction, has been surging in recent polling.

The Republican establishment has responded by fiercely pushing against his nomination.

Republicans fear that Blankenship’s nomination could be a repeat of last year’s Alabama special election where Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreGOP takes gloves off against Blankenship in West Virginia Blankenship blames 'the establishment' after Trump Jr. criticism Trump Jr. urges vote against GOP Senate candidate: 'No more fumbles like Alabama' MORE beat the more moderate Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeNational GOP pours in money to stop Blankenship in West Virginia GOP intensifies war against Blankenship in West Virginia Republicans fear Cochran replacement puts Senate seat at risk MORE for the Republican nomination only to be beaten by the Democratic candidate Doug Jones after allegations broke that Moore had engaged in sexual encounters with underage women.

The West Virginia primary will take place on Tuesday.