GOP senator: It’s not that Blankenship 'can’t win,' it’s that he 'shouldn’t win'

Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeOn World Press Freedom Day, elected officials must commit to keeping press freedom nonpartisan The Hill's Morning Report: Giuliani bombshell draws Trump into Cohen legal mess Poll: Trump trounces Kasich, Flake in hypothetical NH primary matchups MORE (R-Ariz.) came out Monday against West Virginia Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship, saying the former coal CEO and ex-convict shouldn't win the general election against Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinMorrisey attacks Blankenship ahead of GOP Senate primary in W.Va.: ‘Laws exist for a reason’ GOP takes gloves off against Blankenship in West Virginia Morrisey: Blankenship 'would get crushed' in November MORE (D-W.Va.).

Flake's remarks come a day before West Virginia Republicans cast primary ballots to decide on their party's nominee to face Manchin. Republicans in Washington, including President Trump Donald John TrumpBaldwin spotlights mother’s drug addiction, efforts to combat opioid abuse in ad Giuliani says he's 'focused on the law more than the facts right now' Cambridge Analytica ordered to hand over data on US voter MORE, have slammed Blankenship as a bad pick who would lose a general election fight against Manchin.

“The problem isn’t that Don Blankenship can’t win a general election in West Virginia, it’s that he shouldn’t win a general election in West Virginia,” Flake wrote on Twitter.

Blankenship will face off Tuesday against Rep. Evan Jenkins Evan Hollin JenkinsGOP takes gloves off against Blankenship in West Virginia Morrisey: Blankenship 'would get crushed' in November Mueller emerges as villain in Republican campaigns MORE (R-W.Va.) and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Republicans in Washington have urged Republican primary voters to support Jenkins or Morrisey instead of Blankenship.

Flake's tweet followed a Trump tweet on Monday that told GOP voters in the state to oppose Blankenship because he "can’t win the General Election."

Trump compared Blankenship's chances in the West Virginia race to last year's Alabama Senate election, in which GOP candidate Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreGOP takes gloves off against Blankenship in West Virginia Blankenship blames 'the establishment' after Trump Jr. criticism Trump Jr. urges vote against GOP Senate candidate: 'No more fumbles like Alabama' MORE narrowly lost what should have been a safe seat for Republicans after allegations that he had sexual encounters with underage girls decades earlier.

Blankenship, a former coal CEO who spent time in prison after a fatal mine explosion for violating mining safety regulations, has drawn criticism for his campaign ads attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP takes gloves off against Blankenship in West Virginia GOP faces internal battle over changing Senate rules The Republican Senate and rushed judicial confirmations MORE (R-Ky.) and his family.

In one, he called McConnell "Cocaine Mitch," and in another he referred to McConnell's "China family" — a reference to McConnell's Chinese-American wife, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao Elaine Lan ChaoGOP takes gloves off against Blankenship in West Virginia Blankenship targets McConnell’s ‘China family’ in ad Blankenship defends 'Chinaperson' amid further attacks on McConnell MORE.

"Swamp captain Mitch McConnell has created millions of jobs for China people. While doing so Mitch has gotten rich. In fact, his China family has given him tens of millions of dollars," Blankenship said in the ad.

McConnell and other top Republicans have also opposed Blankenship's campaign.