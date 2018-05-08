NC Republican pressed on Trump in primary showdown

North Carolina Rep. Walter Jones Walter Beaman JonesConservatives warn leadership to stay out of Ohio GOP primary Lawmakers explore ways to reinstate House chaplain GOP lawmaker calls on Ryan to reinstate House chaplain MORE (R) faces a competitive primary Tuesday from an opponent looking to frame Jones’s independent streak as evidence of disloyalty to President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions unveils 'zero tolerance' policy at southern border NY attorney general resigns after allegations of physical abuse Trump Jr. mocks Schneiderman after reports he abused women MORE.

Jones, a frequent thorn in the side of Republican leadership, has survived tough primaries before. Polling shows him ahead in the primary, which he says will mark his final reelection bid.

But the GOP primary electorate’s ardent support for Trump has given his opponent, Craven County Commissioner Scott Dacey, a new opening to attack the longtime congressman for bucking the party on key votes on tax reform and ObamaCare repeal.

“It feels a little different. It seems a little closer than Congressman Jones’s races typically are. But in another way, it’s the same story on a different day, because he just has overwhelming name ID in that district,” said Donald Bryson, the president of the Civitas Institute, a North Carolina nonprofit that’s done independent polling on the race.

“People in rural areas feel like they’ve been flown over, been thumbed at in urban areas. When someone from here is willing to thumb their nose at leadership, the spark of independence is something they appreciate.”

Jones, who first won the seat in 1994, has regularly scored as one of the more bipartisan members of the House in recent years.

An early supporter of the Iraq War, Jones eventually became one of its most vocal Republican critics. He’s sought to rein in the president’s war powers, over the protests of hawks in both parties.

Jones regularly clashes with GOP leadership, both on legislation and on votes for Speaker. Jones didn’t back then-Speaker John Boehner John Andrew BoehnerDems put squeeze on Ryan over chaplain controversy House chaplain rescinds resignation Former Boehner chief named head of American Petroleum Institute MORE (R-Ohio) for the gavel in 2015, or Rep. Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanMcCarthy, Scalise just stop short of calling for Sessions to be held in contempt House chaplain presides over first prayer since rescinding resignation The Hill's 12:30 Report — Sponsored by Pfizer — Trump accuses Mueller team of secret 'conflicts of interest' MORE’s (R-Wis.) bid that same year. Jones did back Ryan for Speaker in 2017.

The repercussions of those fights are clear in each candidate’s fundraising reports.

Jones has backing from other lawmakers who also relish a good scrap with leadership, while Dacey is supported by allies of the House Republican leadership.

Boehner John Andrew BoehnerDems put squeeze on Ryan over chaplain controversy House chaplain rescinds resignation Former Boehner chief named head of American Petroleum Institute MORE himself is backing Dacey — the former House Speaker sent Dacey a $1,500 donation through his political action committee in the race’s final days.

Dacey also received endorsements from two lawmakers close to Ryan — California Reps. Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaStormy Daniels lawyer: Hopefully someone 'really good-looking' plays me in a Trump movie California Republicans seek turnout boost to avert midterm disaster Is Paul Ryan the latest sign of crumbling Republican Party? MORE (R) and Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesMcCarthy, Scalise just stop short of calling for Sessions to be held in contempt Laura Ingraham confronts Nunes on not reading docs he requested CNN: Nunes didn't read document that prompted Russia investigation MORE (R).

Ryan’s political team has sent thousands of dollars to dozens of vulnerable incumbents — but hasn’t donated to Jones.

Jones, on the other hand, has the endorsement of House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsYounger lawmakers ignite new push for term limits Hillicon Valley: Twitter bug exposes passwords | Army cyber unit gets new chief | White House preps talking points for CIA pick | Sprint shuffles leadership ahead of merger Rosenstein defiant as impeachment talk rises MORE (R-N.C.), a vocal Trump supporter who also donated to Jones’s campaign.

Rep. Daniel Webster Daniel Alan Webster25 House Republicans defy leadership in key spending bill vote GOP leaders see finish line on omnibus deal Congress has a role to play in resolving disputes MORE (R-Fla.), who mounted an anti-establishment bid for Speaker in 2015, has also donated to Jones. So have Reps. Thomas Massie Thomas Harold MassieAfter speech, GOP rep calls Macron 'socialist militarist globalist' Some doubt McCarthy or Scalise will ever lead House GOP Trump draws criticism from his base over Syria MORE (R-Ky.) and Justin Amash Justin AmashHarassment rules play into race for Speaker We need more congressional oversight on matters of war Some doubt McCarthy or Scalise will ever lead House GOP MORE (R-Mich.), two other lawmakers who regularly break with leadership.

While Jones has often faced primary criticism for his reluctance to toe the GOP line, Dacey has pressed a new opening against Jones now that Trump is in office. Dacey has tried to frame every major vote Jones took against GOP leadership as a vote against Trump’s agenda.

Dacey’s website has a section highlighting “Jones’ bad votes,” in which he slams Jones as a “roadblock to President Trump’s agenda.”

Dacey has seized on Jones’s votes against the tax-reform bill and the GOP ObamaCare repeal plan.

Jones has longed criticized government spending, and opposed the process used to find a GOP replacement for ObamaCare. But Dacey and his allies have framed Jones’s vote against ObamaCare repeal as a vote for obstructing the Trump agenda.

“When you’ve got a congressman who represents a district that voted over 23 points in favor of Donald Trump and that congressman votes against not just one of those issues, but all of them, to me, that speaks volumes about where we are headed and whether or not our representation is maybe out of alignment of where our values are as a community,” Dacey said in late March.

Jones’s allies say they believe that voters understand where the longtime congressman is coming from and want him to vote his conscience. They’ve also sought to attack Dacey for his past work as a lobbyist, attempting to accuse him of some Trump disloyalty of his own by accusing him of being late to join the Trump “bandwagon” himself.

The attacks have turned ugly, with the Dacey campaign accusing Jones in an ad of being “paid for by George Soros.”

That allegation stems from Friends of Democracy, a pro-campaign finance reform super PAC backed by Democratic mega-donor Jonathan Soros, the son of the billionaire financier George Soros, which supported Jones but never gave him any money.

The Jones campaign called the ad “intentionally false and misleading” in a cease-and-desist letter, according to the Raleigh News & Observer, but the Dacey campaign doubled down with a new ad that rehashes the accusations and added that “Jones admits he personally met with liberal billionaire Jonathan Soros to plot liberal votes in Congress.”

There’s been little public polling in the race, but late March polling from Civitas found Jones leading Dacey, 37 percent to 28 percent. A third candidate, combat veteran and 2016 Jones opponent Phillip Law, sat in third place with 15 percent of the vote.

It’s hard to predict primary races, where low turnout can challenge polls. But Jones’s team remains confident he’ll win the right to serve another two years in Congress.

“Walter goes to Food Lion once a week and he says that’s his polling,” Jones strategist Doug Raymond told The Hill, describing the congressman’s trips to the grocery store.

“He gets stopped in the vegetable aisle and someone either says, ‘Hey, you are doing a great job,’ or, ‘What are you thinking?’

“There are some things he still wants to do [in Congress]. I think he is a little sentimental.”