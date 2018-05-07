Trump records robocall in support of Renacci ahead of Ohio Senate primary

President Trump Donald John TrumpBaldwin spotlights mother’s drug addiction, efforts to combat opioid abuse in ad Giuliani says he's 'focused on the law more than the facts right now' Cambridge Analytica ordered to hand over data on US voter MORE in a new robocall urges Ohioans to back Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciTrump touts border efforts, poll numbers in freewheeling tax cuts talk May brings key primaries across nation The Hill's Morning Report: Can Trump’s VA pick make it through the week? MORE (R) in Tuesday's GOP Senate primary, arguing that only Renacci can defeat incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownTrump touts border efforts, poll numbers in freewheeling tax cuts talk Dem presidential hopefuls flock to Trump country May brings key primaries across nation MORE (D) in November.

BuzzFeed News first reported that the robocall went out to voters on Monday night. In the message, Trump expresses his support for Renacci, and ties Brown to Democratic leadership.

“Jim is my guy in Ohio. I’ve endorsed Jim in tomorrow’s Republican primary, because he’s already helping me to make America great again,” Trump says in the call.

“The only Republican that’s going to beat Sherrod Brown is Jim, and that’s why I give him my full endorsement,” he adds.

Trump also calls Brown “Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerMorrisey attacks Blankenship ahead of GOP Senate primary in W.Va.: ‘Laws exist for a reason’ The Democratic Party and its leftward drift Hillicon Valley: Trump holds meeting on election security | New NSA director takes over | Google will start verifying election ads MORE and Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiDems face pressure to focus on economy, not Trump Pelosi a target for GOP, and for Dems demanding change Pelosi calls for speedy ethics probe as Cárdenas denies sex abuse claims MORE’s guy,” arguing that the Democrat follows orders from party leadership.

Renacci is running against Mike Gibbons, a businessman who has sought to frame himself as a conservative outsider in Trump's mold.

Trump endorsed Renacci late last month.

The Ohio primary is one of three Senate contests on the docket for Tuesday. GOP primaries are set to take place in West Virginia and Indiana, as well.

Trump has not endorsed a candidate in West Virginia, but on Monday encouraged voters to reject Don Blankenship (R). The controversial ex-coal executive is running in the GOP primary against Rep. Evan Jenkins Evan Hollin JenkinsGOP takes gloves off against Blankenship in West Virginia Morrisey: Blankenship 'would get crushed' in November Mueller emerges as villain in Republican campaigns MORE and state Attorney General Patrick Morrissey in the race to take on Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinMorrisey attacks Blankenship ahead of GOP Senate primary in W.Va.: ‘Laws exist for a reason’ GOP takes gloves off against Blankenship in West Virginia Morrisey: Blankenship 'would get crushed' in November MORE (D).

Trump has not weighed in on the Indiana race, but is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in South Bend on Thursday after the party has selected its nominee to challenge Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyThe Hill's Morning Report: Giuliani floods the media zone for Trump Mueller emerges as villain in Republican campaigns Trump to hold campaign rally in Indiana MORE (D).