GOP West Virginia Senate primary: live results

Election day is here in West Virginia, where Republicans have grown increasingly alarmed by ex-coal executive and former prisoner Don Blankenship’s rise in the final days leading up to Tuesday’s primary.
Blankenship, who spent a year in prison for violating mine safety standards after a mine explosion killed 29 people, has seen a late surge, with a couple of internal GOP polls showing him narrowly in the lead. But Republicans fear a Blankenship primary win would doom their chances against Sen. Joe ManchinJoseph (Joe) ManchinAdministration bears down in late push for CIA nominee Trump records robocall in support of Renacci ahead of Ohio Senate primary GOP nightmare looms in West Virginia MORE (D-W.Va.), a top GOP target in November.
Morrisey wins
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is projected to win the primary.
McConnell campaign taunts Blankenship with "Cocaine Mitch" joke
Updated at 10:15 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP nightmare looms in West Virginia Overnight Finance: Trump looks to rescind B in spending | SEC Republican commish to retire, risking deadlock | House to vote Tuesday on repealing car loan guidelines White House to request Congress rescind billion in spending MORE's (R-Ky.) campaign celebrated Blankenship's defeat by tweeting a picture of McConnell superimposed over an image of Colombian cocaine trafficker Pablo Escobar from the Netflix series "Narcos" — a reference to Blankenship's nickname for McConnell, "Cocaine Mitch."
Thanks for playing, @DonBlankenship. #WVSen pic.twitter.com/TV1ETgQdmu— Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) May 9, 2018
Updated at 9:27 p.m.
Blankenship has been stuck in third place all night, even though internal GOP polls showed him with a narrow lead days before the primary.
Projection: Don Blankenship (R) loses #WVSEN primary.— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 8, 2018
NBC is characterizing the WV race as follows: Don Blankenship is running in 3rd place in both the raw vote and in our models and not leading in any region of the state.— Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) May 8, 2018
Morrisey lead holds firm
Updated at 9 p.m.
The results are holding firm with more than a quarter of precincts reporting.
Morrisey continues to lead the pack, with 35.5 percent of the vote. Jenkins is in second with almost 28 percent, and Blankenship still lags behind in third with nearly 21 percent.
Also-ran candidates in West Virginia racking up votes
Morrisey’s lead shrinks
Updated at 8:30 p.m.Morrisey is still in the first place, but his lead is starting to shrink. The state attorney general leads the six-candidate primary with a little more than 35 percent of vote, with 7 percent of precincts reporting.
Morrisey takes a very early lead
Updated at 8 p.m.
Morrisey jumps into the lead as the first results come in — albeit with less than 1 percent of precincts reporting.
The attorney general is in first with 46 percent of the vote, followed by Jenkins with 24 percent and Blankenship with 16 percent.
Man who says his cousins died in blast at Blankenship mine still votes for him
West Virginia voter who says he lost three cousins in mine disaster tied to Don Blankenship tells @TomLlamasABC he's voting for the coal baron anyway.— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 8, 2018
"I want an honest crook, and that's Blankenship." https://t.co/aGMcEI9deX pic.twitter.com/ZnMVpdBQCr
Polls are closed
Updated at 7:30 p.m.The polls have closed in West Virginia. Results should start being posted sometime before 8 p.m.
Blankenship vs. McConnell
Updated at 7:10 p.m.
Blankenship may have been running against Jenkins and Morrisey for the GOP nomination, but he spent most of his time attacking someone who didn’t appear on the ballot: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
Blankenship repeatedly railed against McConnell, vowing that if he wins he’ll help “ditch Mitch.” He dubbed the Kentucky Republican “swamp captain” and “Cocaine Mitch" — an obscure nickname meant to reference the discovery of a cocaine package on a ship owned by McConnell's wife's family.
The war between the two Republicans escalated further when Blankenship said that McConnell has a conflict of interest because his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao's, father is a “wealthy Chinaperson.” He’s also accused McConnell of wanting to create jobs for “China people.”
McConnell fired back at the racially tinged remarks, saying he doesn’t have a comment “about a ridiculous observation.” The majority leader has largely stayed out of the race — at least publicly — but he's taken a jab at Blankenship by saying that he hopes voters choose "somebody who can actually win the general election."
Dems spend heavily for preferred Republican nominee
Updated at 7 p.m.
As Republicans sounded the alarm about Blankenship’s perceived electability issues, a Democratic outside group went out of its way to beat his opponents down.
The Democratic group Duty and Country PAC said it planned to attack both Jenkins and Morrisey, but the spending told a different story.
The group spent almost $2 million in attacks on Jenkins, but less than $50,000 on attacking Morrisey, according to Federal Election Commission data culled by Open Secrets — a clear sign that Democrats saw Jenkins as the bigger threat to Manchin.
Jenkins seized on the spending disparity on the campaign trail in the hopes of bringing Republicans to his side. But it remains to be seen whether he found a way to play that to his advantage. And Washington Republicans sought to keep pace with an outside group of their own that targeted Blankenship — the Mountain Families PAC spent about $1.3 million against the former coal baron over the course of the campaign.
Interestingly, Duty and Country's treasurer, Booth Goodwin, is no stranger to Blankenship. Goodwin was the U.S. attorney who prosecuted Blankenship on the misdemeanor mine safety charge that put him in prison for one year.
Blankenship could challenge GOP Senate hopes
Updated at 6 p.m.
President TrumpDonald John TrumpSessions unveils 'zero tolerance' policy at southern border NY attorney general resigns after allegations of physical abuse Trump Jr. mocks Schneiderman after reports he abused women MORE won the deep-red state by more than 40 points in 2016. But many national Republicans believe a winnable seat will be at risk if Blankenship wins the nomination.
Trump made an eleventh-hour plea for voters to back either Jenkins or Morrisey.
Blankenship’s anti-establishment rhetoric has put him at odds with the party leadership, especially Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Blankenship has repeatedly gone after McConnell, calling him “Cocaine Mitch” and making racially tinged comments about his family.
Polls in West Virginia close at 7:30 p.m. The Hill will be providing live updates on the high-stakes primary as results roll in.
Other closely watched primaries are happening tonight in Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina. Read our story here on the seven primaries to watch on Tuesday.