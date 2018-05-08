House Dems' campaign arm rips Trump, GOP over Iran deal: 'Vote them all out'

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) ripped President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions unveils 'zero tolerance' policy at southern border NY attorney general resigns after allegations of physical abuse Trump Jr. mocks Schneiderman after reports he abused women MORE and Republicans for his move to pull the U.S. from the multinational Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday.

Trump and his Republicans will go down in history as the party that destroyed our country's credibility, ruined our global reputation, and made the world a more dangerous place — all to sabotage President Obama's legacy.



Vote them all out. Every single one. #IranDeal https://t.co/NWrZXqvD4O — DCCC (@dccc) May 8, 2018

The tweet comes on the heels of Trump's announcement that he will not renew U.S. sanction waivers under the agreement, potentially setting the course for the deal's complete undoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal,” the president said in an address from the Diplomatic Room in the White House.

“It is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement," he continued, adding that the deal is "defective at its core."

The agreement provided Iran was billions in sanctions relief in return for curbing its nuclear program, including international inspections.

News of the announced U.S. withdraw from the deal sparked outrage from Democrats on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffHillicon Valley: Chinese firm asks feds to lift business ban | North Korean hackers grow more brazen | Panel advances DHS cyber pick | Dems want scrutiny of T-Mobile, Sprint merger House Intel Dems preparing to release Russia-linked Facebook ads Giuliani dominates days after explosive interview MORE (D-Calif.) said in a statement Trump had made a mistake of "historic proportions," while Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinSenate Dems urge Trump to remain in Iran deal ahead of announcement 'Abstinence only' is the wrong approach to vaping products Message to liberal senators: Don’t meddle with the IRS MORE (Ill.) said the president's decision increases the danger that Iran will restart its nuclear weapons program and threaten the whole of the Middle East.