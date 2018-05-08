GOP struggles with supporting Blankenship in West Virginia

Senate Republicans are grappling with what support, if any, they should give ex-coal CEO Don Blankenship if the controversial candidate wins Tuesday's primary in West Virginia.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneGOP nightmare looms in West Virginia Pruitt’s renewable fuel attacks cost him GOP support in Congress Senators hope Trump's next VA pick will be less controversial MORE (R-S.D.) told reporters this week that Republican leadership is actively discussing the "various scenarios" that could be sparked by a Blankenship victory on Tuesday night.

"Uh, don't know. Let's just hope and pray that that doesn't happen," the No. 3 GOP senator said after a closed-door leadership meeting. "It wouldn't be good."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisOn World Press Freedom Day, elected officials must commit to keeping press freedom nonpartisan Overnight Cybersecurity: DHS chief eyes new ways to bolster cyber workforce | Dems grill Diamond and Silk | Senate panel approves bill to protect Mueller | Two-thirds of agencies using email fraud tool Senators look to block F-35 delivery to Turkey over imprisoned American pastor MORE (R-N.C.), the vice chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), said there would be a "discussion" if Blankenship wins but that he will not support him.

"I'm sure that will be a discussion. I personally wouldn't. You know I'm involved with the NRSC but I just don't see a scenario where that's a positive projection of the Republican brand," he said, asked by The Hill about the NRSC's thinking.

Blankenship, who was released from prison less than a year ago, has sparked panic among national Republicans who believe his victory will blow their chances of defeating Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinAdministration bears down in late push for CIA nominee Trump records robocall in support of Renacci ahead of Ohio Senate primary GOP nightmare looms in West Virginia MORE (W.Va.).

And the candidate appears to have momentum heading into Tuesday, with multiple internal polls showing him leading rivals state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Rep. Evan Jenkins Evan Hollin JenkinsTrump records robocall in support of Renacci ahead of Ohio Senate primary GOP nightmare looms in West Virginia Flake says he'll donate to Manchin if Blankenship wins primary MORE (R-W.Va.).

GOP leadership in Congress has publicly kept the race at arm's length, worried that any attempts to influence who wins the Republican primary could backfire. But Blankenship, who is running as an anti-establishment candidate, has blasted GOP leadership in ads.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP nightmare looms in West Virginia Overnight Finance: Trump looks to rescind B in spending | SEC Republican commish to retire, risking deadlock | House to vote Tuesday on repealing car loan guidelines White House to request Congress rescind billion in spending MORE (R-Ky.) declined to say on Tuesday if Blankenship's ads saying the GOP leader helped create jobs for "China people" and got money from his "China family" were racist.

"Well, we're going to find out what happens in West Virginia tonight, and I may have more to say about that tomorrow," McConnell told reporters when asked if Blankenship's ads are "racist."

McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao Elaine Lan ChaoGOP nightmare looms in West Virginia Flake says he'll donate to Manchin if Blankenship wins primary McConnell urged Trump to speak out against Blankenship: report MORE, was born in Taiwan. Her family emigrated from China to the United States and founded an international shipping company.

Pressed on Tuesday on whether he and the NRSC would support Blankenship, McConnell similarly demurred, saying he would wait to see who won the GOP primary.

The NRSC didn't take a side in the primary and hasn't said what, if any, help it will offer Blankenship if he wins.

Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerGOP takes gloves off against Blankenship in West Virginia Roy Moore: I could run for governor The Hill's Morning Report: Frustration mounts as Republicans blow up tax message MORE (R-Colo.) sidestepped when asked if the Senate GOP campaign arm would support Blankenship, saying he's "confident [West Virginian voters will] elect somebody who can win in November."

President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions unveils 'zero tolerance' policy at southern border NY attorney general resigns after allegations of physical abuse Trump Jr. mocks Schneiderman after reports he abused women MORE has compared Blankenship to former controversial Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreGOP nightmare looms in West Virginia McConnell urged Trump to speak out against Blankenship: report Blankenship hits back at Trump: He backed a candidate 'accused of pedophilia' MORE. The NRSC cut ties with him when Moore was accused of pursuing relationships with teenage girls while he was in his 30s. Moore won the primary but lost the general election.

In addition to potentially cutting ties with Blankenship, the NRSC could take a less drastic step and passively support him by simply not speaking negatively about his candidacy.

Tillis isn't the only GOP senator who is keeping Blankenship at arms length.

Sen. James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeHow Ethiopian Americans changed US policy on their homeland Conservatives eye new tax cut for capital gains Dems give muted praise to Pompeo-Kim meeting MORE (R-Okla.) said he would have a "hard time" supporting him and that he's "not my favorite person."

West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoOvernight Tech: Sparks fly as Diamond and Silk testify | EU proposes new rules for internet companies | FTC back at full strength Ivanka Trump talks skills training legislation with senators, CEOs GOP anxiety grows over Trump’s Iran decision MORE (R) noted that she voted in the primary on Friday but refused to say who she voted for.

"I had a written record. And luckily nobody else could see it but me," she told reporters. Asked if Blankenship as the nominee would be "problematic," she added: "You know, let's just see what happens."

But Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeFlake says he'll donate to Manchin if Blankenship wins primary GOP senator: It’s not that Blankenship 'can’t win,' it’s that he 'shouldn’t win' On World Press Freedom Day, elected officials must commit to keeping press freedom nonpartisan MORE (R-Ariz.), who is retiring after 2018, urged the party not to support Blankenship, arguing his behavior shouldn't be "normalized."

"That's kind of a Faustian bargain in my view. ... I feel the same way [about him] as I did about Roy Moore," he said. "You just don't go there, you just don't."