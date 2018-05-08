Blankenship concedes GOP Senate primary in W. Va.

Ex-convict and former coal executive Don Blankenship conceded his controversial Senate bid in West Virginia's GOP primary on Tuesday night, with state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey poised for victory.

"It didn't work out," Blankenship told the crowd at his election night party.

"I feel very good about the effort we made, very bad about the fact that we failed West Virginia."

Blankenship served one year in prison after being convicted of a misdemeanor charge related to a mine explosion where 29 people died.

"I am being asked of course whether some of the things we did, whether it's 'Cocaine Mitch' or whether it's some of the other criticisms of Mitch McConnell, whether its 'China People' that made the difference. I don't think so," he said.

"If there was any single factor, based on the polling of different times...it was probably President Trump's lack of endorsement...I don't know what else it would have been unless the polls were way off."

McConnell's team landed one final blow on Blankenship moments before his concession, tweeting an edited picture of McConnell covered in what appears to be cocaine with the message "Thanks for playing, Don."