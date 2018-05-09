Balderson wins tight GOP race for Tiberi seat in Ohio

Ohio Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson won Tuesday's primary for the 12th congressional district’s special election, edging out the House Freedom Caucus-backed Melanie Leneghan.

Balderson defeated Leneghan by 652 votes, The New York Times reported, sending him to the August special election for the seat vacated by former Rep. Pat Tiberi Patrick (Pat) Joseph TiberiSeven primaries to watch on Tuesday Conservatives warn leadership to stay out of Ohio GOP primary May brings key primaries across nation MORE (R-Ohio).

“He’s excited that his message of conservative grit resonated with voters and he’s ready to show everyone else out there what conservative grit means, and how he’s ready to take the fight to Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiBusinessman Mike Braun wins GOP Indiana Senate nomination Webb: President Trump is the elephant in the room Overnight Finance: Deal on Dodd-Frank rollback | Trump pulls US out of Iran nuke deal | House votes to repeal auto-loan guidance, setting new precedent MORE and our liberal opponent,” said Brad Shattuck, a spokesperson for Balderson, as reported by The Columbus Dispatch.

Balderson will face off against Democrat Danny O’Connor in the special election for the seat once held by Tiberi, who retired from Congress in January.

House Freedom Caucus members had warned Republican leadership to remain on the sidelines of the primary race, in which Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who helped found the caucus, backed Leneghan, a township trustee.

Tiberi supported Balderson’s bid for his old seat, providing the state senator with money from his own campaign account.