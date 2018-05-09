Trump: Why wouldn't we win midterms?

President Trump Donald John TrumpMcConnell trolls Blankenship on Twitter: 'Thanks for playing, Don' Pittenger loses GOP primary fight Blankenship concedes GOP Senate primary in W. Va. MORE on Wednesday touted Republican wins in primary elections across the country and predicted victory for the GOP in November's midterm elections.

“The Republican Party had a great night. Tremendous voter energy and excitement, and all candidates are those who have a great chance of winning in November,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“The Economy is sooo strong, and with Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiBusinessman Mike Braun wins GOP Indiana Senate nomination Webb: President Trump is the elephant in the room Overnight Finance: Deal on Dodd-Frank rollback | Trump pulls US out of Iran nuke deal | House votes to repeal auto-loan guidance, setting new precedent MORE wanting to end the big Tax Cuts and Raise Taxes, why wouldn’t we win?”

Trump’s remark follows multiple primary elections on Tuesday that included one upset for an incumbent House Republican. Pastor Mark Harris defeated Rep.(R-N.C.) in the 9district’s Republican primary.

The president earlier this week weighed in on West Virginia Senate primary, urging voters to cast a ballot for one of the Republicans running against former coal CEO Don Blankenship.

“To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference,” Trump said on Monday.

“Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State...No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!” the president added, referring to Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Morrisey on Tuesday defeated Blankenship, who sparked concern among the GOP with his controversial attacks on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell trolls Blankenship on Twitter: 'Thanks for playing, Don' Blankenship concedes GOP Senate primary in W. Va. Morrisey wins W.Va. Senate primary, averting GOP fears MORE (R-Ky.) and his family.