Sanders Institute pushes for easier voter registration

The Sanders Institute — a think tank co-founded by Jane Sanders, the wife of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersA winning strategy for Democrats in 2020: populism, not Trump bashing Sanders-backed Maryland gubernatorial hopeful calls for free college tuition The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by FICO — Trump’s election day gamble on Iran MORE (I-Vt.) — on Tuesday began a push to inform people about voter registration laws in their states and urge them to register.

In a video posted by the institute, former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner (D) notes the convoluted voter registration laws that some states have and urged people to learn the rules that apply to them.

accompanying blog post, the institute noted that voter registration deadlines "range by state from 31 days before an election to in-person on the day of the election."





“Ultimately, this convoluted registration system is decreasing turnout in many areas in the United States,” the group said, calling for nationwide reform for the process.

The voter registration push comes as candidates across the U.S. prepare for the midterm elections.