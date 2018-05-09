Dem super PAC ramps up attacks following GOP primaries

A Democratic super PAC launched new ads targeting GOP nominees in Indiana, West Virginia and Ohio, using the attacks leveled against those nominees by their opponents during their primaries.

American Bridge released the new digital ads a day after the Tuesday primaries in those states. The ads take on businessman Mike Braun, who won Indiana’s GOP Senate primary, and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who clinched the GOP Senate nomination in West Virginia.

The Indiana ad borrows attacks from Braun’s main rivals — Reps. Luke Messer Allen (Luke) Lucas MesserPence congratulates brother on Indiana House GOP primary win Businessman Mike Braun wins GOP Indiana Senate nomination Pence’s brother wins House GOP primary in Indiana MORE and Todd Rokita Theodore (Todd) Edward RokitaPence congratulates brother on Indiana House GOP primary win Businessman Mike Braun wins GOP Indiana Senate nomination Seven primaries to watch on Tuesday MORE — accusing the wealthy businessman of “trying to buy a Senate seat” and “saying anything to get elected.” The ad also features footage from a primary debate in which Braun’s opponents highlighted his vote to raise taxes while in the state legislature.

In the West Virginia ad, the Democratic group used clips of one of Morrisey’s GOP opponents, Rep. Evan Jenkins Evan Hollin JenkinsMorrisey wins W.Va. Senate primary, averting GOP fears GOP West Virginia Senate primary: live results GOP struggles with supporting Blankenship in West Virginia MORE, attacking the attorney general for his ties to Washington lobbying groups and his New Jersey roots.

American Bridge is also launching a spot targeting Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who won the GOP nomination in the state's governor’s race. His rival, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, railed against him as a “career politician” and part of the “status quo establishment.”

“These nominees just survived bruising Republican primaries — and came away with their opponents’ damaging attacks still ringing in voters’ ears,” said American Bridge spokesman Joshua Karp. “If this is what fellow Republicans were willing to say about their nominees for senate and governor, how can any Republican trust them with their vote?”

Indiana and West Virginia's Senate races are top priorities for both parties.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinBlankenship concedes GOP Senate primary in W. Va. Morrisey wins W.Va. Senate primary, averting GOP fears GOP West Virginia Senate primary: live results MORE (W.Va.) and Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyBusinessman Mike Braun wins GOP Indiana Senate nomination Seven primaries to watch on Tuesday Trump records robocall in support of Renacci ahead of Ohio Senate primary MORE (Ind.) are defending seats in states that President Trump Donald John TrumpMcConnell trolls Blankenship on Twitter: 'Thanks for playing, Don' Pittenger loses GOP primary fight Blankenship concedes GOP Senate primary in W. Va. MORE won by double digits in 2016.

Republicans are hoping to flip those seats to help expand their slim 51-seat majority.

The race to replace term-limited Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) is also expected to be hotly contested. Ohio trended red in 2016, with Trump winning the state by 8 points.

DeWine will face off against his predecessor, Democrat Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayDeWine, Cordray headed to Nov. showdown in Ohio The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by FICO — Trump’s election day gamble on Iran Seven primaries to watch on Tuesday MORE, who's the former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.