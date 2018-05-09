GOP candidate says he'll ‘round up criminal illegals’ himself in new ad

Republican Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp said in a new campaign ad that he’d “round up criminal illegals” himself.

“I’ve got a big truck in case I need to round up criminal illegals and take them home myself,” Kemp said in the video, which was released on Wednesday.

“Yup, I just said that,” Kemp added with a smile.

The advertisement, entitled “So Conservative,” brags of Kemp’s support of the Second Amendment and his desire to cut regulations.

“If you want a politically incorrect conservative, that’s me,” he said.

Kemp was criticized last week for another contentious commercial depicting him pointing a gun at teenage boy interested in dating one of his daughters.

Georgia viewers called on a local NBC affiliate to stop airing the pro-gun campaign ad, but the candidate defended it on Twitter.

“Liberals in the media are losing their minds off a fake controversy,” Kemp tweeted.

Liberals in the media are losing their minds off a fake controversy. The real problem they have is that I’m an unapologetic conservative & proud defender of the 2nd Amendment. I won't back down, cave in, or compromise my values. https://t.co/da2uACcq2w #gapol #gagop #tcot #maga — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) May 2, 2018

Kemp, who is currently Georgia’s secretary of state, is one of seven GOP candidates running to replace Gov. Nathan Deal (R) at the end of his term.

A recent poll of Republican voters by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows Kemp trailing Casey Cagle, the state's lieutenant governor, by approximately 30 percentage points.