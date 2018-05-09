 

GOP candidate says he'll ‘round up criminal illegals’ himself in new ad

By Morgan Gstalter - 05/09/18 02:45 PM EDT

Republican Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp said in a new campaign ad that he’d “round up criminal illegals” himself.

“I’ve got a big truck in case I need to round up criminal illegals and take them home myself,” Kemp said in the video, which was released on Wednesday.

“Yup, I just said that,” Kemp added with a smile.

The advertisement, entitled “So Conservative,” brags of Kemp’s support of the Second Amendment and his desire to cut regulations.

“If you want a politically incorrect conservative, that’s me,” he said.

Kemp was criticized last week for another contentious commercial depicting him pointing a gun at teenage boy interested in dating one of his daughters.

Georgia viewers called on a local NBC affiliate to stop airing the pro-gun campaign ad, but the candidate defended it on Twitter. 

“Liberals in the media are losing their minds off a fake controversy,” Kemp tweeted.

Kemp, who is currently Georgia’s secretary of state, is one of seven GOP candidates running to replace Gov. Nathan Deal (R) at the end of his term.

A recent poll of Republican voters by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows Kemp trailing Casey Cagle, the state's lieutenant governor, by approximately 30 percentage points.

