Former NFL wide receiver wins GOP primary in Ohio

Former NFL wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez won his GOP congressional primary on Tuesday, a big boost for establishment Republicans who had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to help him win in the red-leaning district.

Gonzalez defeated state Rep. Christina Hagan by a 13-point margin in the primary for the Ohio 16th Congressional District. Gonzalez will move on to the general election against Democrat Susan Moran Palmer, with the Republican heavily favored in a district President Trump Donald John TrumpMcConnell trolls Blankenship on Twitter: 'Thanks for playing, Don' Pittenger loses GOP primary fight Blankenship concedes GOP Senate primary in W. Va. MORE won by 17 points in 2016.

Gonzalez is well known among fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team — his late-game reception against the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes's bitter rivals, in 2005 helped clinch the game and a spot for Gonzalez in Ohio State lore.

He entered his first congressional race as the favorite, outraising Hagan by an almost 3-to-1 margin during the campaign. And he got a late boost from the Chamber of Commerce, which spent $300,000 on his behalf.

But Hagan ran hard to Gonzalez's right, framing herself as an ardent supporter of President Trump. Along the way, she won the backing of Trump allies like former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciApril Ryan responds to Spicer over claim she wants 'personal fame' Scaramucci tells CNN host: Even you might vote for Trump in 2020 Scaramucci defends Sanders over handling of Stormy Daniels story MORE as well as top conservatives like Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsFood stamp revamp sparks GOP fight over farm bill NC Republican pressed on Trump in primary showdown Younger lawmakers ignite new push for term limits MORE (R-N.C.), Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanFood stamp revamp sparks GOP fight over farm bill Seven primaries to watch on Tuesday On World Press Freedom Day, elected officials must commit to keeping press freedom nonpartisan MORE (R-Ohio) and the Family Research Council.

Gonzalez will face Palmer in November's general election for outgoing Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciTrump-backed congressman wins Ohio Senate primary Seven primaries to watch on Tuesday Trump records robocall in support of Renacci ahead of Ohio Senate primary MORE's (R) seat.

Renacci won the Republican primary for Senate on Tuesday and will square off with incumbent Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownTrump-backed congressman wins Ohio Senate primary Overnight Finance: Deal on Dodd-Frank rollback | Trump pulls US out of Iran nuke deal | House votes to repeal auto-loan guidance, setting new precedent Dem asks banks how they plan to help US workers following passage of tax law MORE (D) in November.