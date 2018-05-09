Wisconsin GOP candidate: Dem senator is on 'Team Terrorists'

Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinWisconsin GOP candidate: Dem senator is on 'Team Terrorists' Partisan push to take over the judiciary will diminish each Senator’s role in the end Baldwin spotlights mother’s drug addiction, efforts to combat opioid abuse in ad MORE's (D-Wis.) Republican midterm challenger slammed the senator for staying silent on CIA director nominee Gina Haspel's confirmation process on Wednesday, saying in a press release that Baldwin was on "Team Terrorist."

The press release from Republican Senate hopeful Leah Vukmir included a graphic with Vukmir and Haspel, with the caption "Team America," while Baldwin's picture appears alongside a picture of 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

Wow - press release for Tammy Baldwin challenger @LeahVukmir includes this hit on CIA nomination pic.twitter.com/Z0L2fSY4jZ — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) May 9, 2018

Haspel has been criticized by Democrats and even some Republicans for her role in a CIA black site, as well as her role in the destruction of tapes showing a terrorism suspect being waterboarded.

“After Sen. Baldwin's outrageous support of the Iran deal, it’s no surprise that she would rather give the man behind the 9/11 attacks and other terrorists hugs and safe spaces than take adequate action to protect America and confirm Gina Haspel quickly," Vukmir's campaign said. "This is a dangerous time for America, and our CIA director should be willing to do what it takes to protect our nation, our citizens and our freedoms."

Haspel took questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday as part of her confirmation process.

Mohammed on Wednesday asked for permission to share information with senators considering Haspel's nomination.