Blankenship: Trump spread 'fake news' about me

"You, yourself, also spread fake news against me. Your interference in the West Virginia election displayed a lack of understanding of the likely outcome of the upcoming general election," Blankenship wrote in an open letter to Trump.

Blankenship added that while he shares many of Trump's views, "I refrain from taking positions based on fake news and swampers’ rhetoric. You, of all people, should also refrain from doing so."

Blankenship added in his letter that "Morrisey will likely lose the general election. It’s too late to change that, but it’s not helpful to do to me what others are doing to you."

Trump made an 11th-hour appeal to West Virginia voters to block Blankenship from winning the party's nomination.