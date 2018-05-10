Arizona Senate GOP candidate paid Gorka $5,240 to appear at event

Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kelli Ward's campaign paid former White House aide Sebastian Gorka Sebastian Lukacs GorkaTrump shredding Obama's failed deal is just the beginning of winning in Iran There was no Trump-Russia collusion, but Putin achieved his goal Gorka backs W.Va. attorney general in GOP Senate bid MORE $5,240 to appear at an event, according to FEC filings.

The filings show Gorka was paid a "speaking fee" from Ward's Senate campaign on March 29, 2018.

Gorka tweeted about an appearance with Ward that same say in Arizona.

Tonight in Phoenix @kelliwardaz opens by recognizing our Vietnam veterans.



Honored to be here and support her in her fight to represent Arizona in the Senate to DRAIN the Swamp.



#VietnamVeteransDay pic.twitter.com/Q67EfH8BU6 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 30, 2018

The filing was first reported by The Washington Examiner.

It's considered relatively uncommon for campaigns to pay speaking fees for guests, especially for those who have endorsed them.

Ward's campaign spokesman Zachery Henry told the publication the campaign did not mind paying Gorka the speaking fee.

"The campaign certainly didn't mind paying Dr. Sebastian Gorka an appearance fee," Henry said. "Dr. Ward earned Dr. Gorka's endorsement months before he flew to Arizona to rally with her because of her strong support of President Trump and the America First agenda."

Ward and former sheriff Joe Arpaio are looking to challenge Rep. Martha McSally (R) for her seat in the state's Republican primary.