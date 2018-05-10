WATCH LIVE: Trump holds campaign rally in Indiana

President Trump is holding a campaign rally in Indiana on Thursday night.

The rally comes just two days after Greg Pence, the brother of Vice President Pence, was projected to win the GOP primary for the seat now held by Rep. Luke Messer (R-Ind.).

The event, held at Atlantic Aviation in South Bend, Ind., is set to start at 7 p.m.

His campaign noted that this will be the president’s ninth rally in Indiana — and his second in South Bend — since announcing his presidential campaign in 2015.

Watch the live stream above to see Trump's full remarks.