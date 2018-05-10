Trump Jr. prepares to hit the campaign trail ahead of midterms

President Trump Donald John TrumpPruitt dined with Cardinal accused of sexual abuse: report Kelly: No consideration on leaving White House despite 'times of great frustration' Kelly: Trump 'embarrassed' by Russia probe MORE's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump Jr. prepares to hit the campaign trail ahead of midterms The Hill's 12:30 Report — Sponsored by Pfizer — Trump, Kim summit set for June 12 in Singapore Trump Jr. dating Fox News host: report MORE is preparing to hit the campaign trail for Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm elections.

A source close to Trump Jr. says he plans to hold rallies and fundraisers for Republicans, particularly in states and districts where the president’s approval ratings are high.

Axios first reported on Trump Jr.’s plans.

Among Trump Jr.’s early targets ahead of the midterms are several Democratic senators up for reelection in states his father won in 2016: Sens. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinTrump Jr. prepares to hit the campaign trail ahead of midterms Senators weigh support for CIA pick after McCain move White House official mocked 'dying' McCain at internal meeting MORE (W.Va.), Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterTrump Jr. prepares to hit the campaign trail ahead of midterms Moment of truth for Trump pick to lead CIA Overnight Defense: Trump pulls US out of Iran nuke deal | Reaction and fallout | Obama calls decision a 'serious mistake' | Show of force for CIA pick | New questions after briefing on Niger MORE (Mont.), Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillTrump Jr. prepares to hit the campaign trail ahead of midterms Senators weigh support for CIA pick after McCain move Overnight Health Care: The 'forgotten people' of the opioid epidemic | What to expect from Trump's big drug pricing speech | GOP senator pushes mandatory Medicaid work rules MORE (Mo.) and Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyTrump Jr. prepares to hit the campaign trail ahead of midterms Trump lauds Indiana GOP Senate candidate, knocks Donnelly as 'Sleepin’ Joe' Senators weigh support for CIA pick after McCain move MORE (Ind.).

On Tuesday night, Trump Jr. called West Virginia Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey (R) to congratulate him on his primary election victory. West Virginia might be the first stop on Trump Jr.’s campaign tour.

“There are few people who have a more visceral connection with the GOP base than Don Jr. and he is going to be instrumental in helping to turn them out to vote in November,” a source close to Trump Jr. told The Hill.

Trump Jr. is also adding to his staff ahead of the midterms push. GOP operative Andy Surabian has joined his team and will serve as a political adviser and communications strategist. Surabian is a Trump campaign veteran who also served in the White House as an aide to former chief strategist Stephen Bannon.