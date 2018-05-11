Poll: Independent voters in swing states say Mueller is more trustworthy than Trump

A large number of independent voters in key swing states see special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE as more trustworthy than President Trump Donald John TrumpPruitt dined with Cardinal accused of sexual abuse: report Kelly: No consideration on leaving White House despite 'times of great frustration' Kelly: Trump 'embarrassed' by Russia probe MORE, according to a new survey by the Republican firm Firehouse Strategies and the data company Optimus.

The survey, released Friday, shows that 44.7 percent of independents in Florida, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania put more trust in Mueller than they do the president.

By comparison, only 25.7 percent of independents believe Trump is more trustworthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

That represents a shift toward Mueller for independents, according to the poll. In February, a similar survey gave Mueller a slight lead over Trump among independents, at 39.8 to 35.8 percent.

Among all voters, Trump has a marginal lead, with 37.8 percent of respondents saying that they believe the president is more trustworthy, and 37.3 saying that they trust Mueller more, the survey found.

A majority of Republicans say that Trump is more honest, while only 17.8 percent put their faith in Mueller.

Democrats, on the other hand, overwhelmingly trust Mueller more. According to the poll, 59.3 percent see the special counsel as more honest than Trump. Conversely, only 15.6 percent say Trump is more trustworthy.

The Firehouse/Optimus poll surveyed 2,486 likely midterm voters in Florida, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania from May 4 to May 6. It's margin of error is plus or minus 2.1 percent.

Florida, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania – all considered key swing states – went for Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller is charged with investigating Russia's role in the 2016 election, as well as whether members of the Trump campaign conspired with Moscow to help sway the presidential race.

Trump has long decried the investigation as a "witch hunt" and a "hoax," and has repeatedly denied any improper coordination between his campaign and Russia.