Dem congressional candidate in new ad: ’F--- the NRA’

A Democrat running for Congress in New Mexico lashed out against the National Rifle Association (NRA) in a new explicit TV ad.

“F--- the NRA,” Pat Davis says in the new ad. “Their pro-gun policies have resulted in dead children, dead mothers and dead fathers.”

The 15-second spot ends with Davis saying, “If Congress won’t change our gun laws, we’re changing Congress.”

Davis is a former U.S. Capitol Police officer and current city council member in Albuquerque. He’s running for the Democratic nomination in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District.

In a campaign blog post published Thursday, Davis said “being polite about our demands has only gotten us thoughts and prayers.”

“Warning, it’s not polite,” he continued. “But it’s what we’re all thinking and it’s what it will take to get their attention.

HuffPost reported Friday that the ad ran around 12:30 p.m. on Albuquerque's local CBS affiliate, KQRE.

Bill Anderson, the station’s general manager, said the spot ran with the profanity because the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) prevents censorship of political ads.

“We received a request for airtime from a legitimate federal candidate for office, and according to federal election rules, we are required to give him the same access as his opponents,” he told HuffPost. “This station, by law, is not permitted to censor or in any way edit this commercial.”

The station did run a warning beforehand to advise viewers of “inappropriate language,” HuffPost reported.

Davis states on his website that he will not take money from the pro-gun group. He also was the first New Mexico federal candidate to earn a “Gun Sense” designation from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Davis is one of six Democrats running in the June 5 primary to fill the seat currently held by incumbent Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lynn Lujan GrishamHispanic Dems propose 'Children's Day' holiday McCarthy dismisses push for vote on immigration bills ICE will detain pregnant women, ending previous policy MORE (D) who is running for governor.

He’s up against former U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez and former Democratic Party state chairwoman Debra Haaland.

If Haaland is elected, she would become the first Native American woman elected to Congress.