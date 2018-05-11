Dem congressional candidate deletes tweets praising Trump

A Democrat running for Congress in Pennsylvania appears to have deleted tweets offering praise for then-President-elect President Trump Donald John TrumpPruitt dined with Cardinal accused of sexual abuse: report Kelly: No consideration on leaving White House despite 'times of great frustration' Kelly: Trump 'embarrassed' by Russia probe MORE and saying progressives were “the least tolerant of anyone who disagrees with them.”

CNN reported Friday that Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli once appeared highly critical of Democrats on social media.

Morganelli is now running to replace retiring Rep. Charlie Dent Charles (Charlie) Wieder DentGOP lawmakers back discharge petition to force immigration votes GOP lawmaker knocks Sanders: How does she go to work every day? Pennsylvania governor schedules special House elections for November MORE (R) in Pennsylvania’s 7th District.

In November 2016, local media reported that Morganelli sent Trump a series of tweets during his transition to the presidency.

"Thankful for your coming leadership. Waiting to hear from transition. Met you at Bedminister (sic) when I played in Member Guest," he tweeted on Nov. 24, 2016.

"Pres-elect sent personal note to my son. I worked with Barletta and Kobach against illegal immigration. Pa. most senior DA," he said in another tweet on Nov. 20, 2016.

Morganelli also appeared to pitch himself for a position in the new administration.

"Played M/G at Trump Nat. Met Pres with QB Mark Sanchez. I am Pa.most senior prosecutor waiting to hear from transition," he also wrote on Nov. 20, 2016.

In an interview with CNN, Morganelli said he wanted to wish Trump well after a tumultuous election.

"These were after the election and many of us in the country hoped that Trump would be better than he is,” Morganelli said. “He’s not doing a good job obviously and I was hoping — as many Americans did — I wished the president well.

But Morganelli said he changed his mind after Trump’s first speech as president.

“I don't think you'll find any tweets because listening to the inauguration speech, which I thought was a disaster, I just felt that his administration got off to a terrible start and has continued beyond that,” the candidate said.

Morganelli was also critical on Twitter of President Obama’s former chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, who now serves as the mayor of Chicago.

"Rahm Emanuel should immediately resign as Mayor. He is incapable of protecting his citizens. Misguided liberalism at work," Morganelli wrote on Jan. 3, 2017 in a tweet to Trump's Twitter account.

But the candidate did stand by his criticism of progressives in the CNN interview.

"I do believe some progressives who believe that they want everyone to be tolerant of some things are very intolerant of other people's opinions, so I do believe that," he said. "I've seen it in action, personally."

Morganelli said that his campaign staff now runs his Twitter, so he couldn’t comment on the deleted tweets.

Morganelli is one of six Democrats hoping to secure the nomination during the May 15 primary.