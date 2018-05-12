Trump records robocall for Pennsylvania senate candidate ahead of primary

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump issues disaster declaration for Hawaii volcano damage Giuliani biographer: He's 'a drama machine' Trump attacks media after reports of Cohen deal with AT&T MORE is reportedly putting out a robocall to help Republican Rep. Lou Barletta Louis (Lou) James BarlettaMay brings key primaries across nation GOP Senate hopefuls race to catch up with Dems The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2018 MORE ahead of Pennsylvania’s Senate primary on Tuesday.

Trump touts his endorsement of the GOP congressman during the two-minute robocalls, which are expected to be launched Monday, Politico reported.

“Tuesday is Election Day, and I need you to go out and vote for my good friend, Lou Barletta, a very special guy,” the president says, according to a copy of the recording obtained by Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president reportedly talks about how Barletta, who is the favorite to win the Tuesday primary, endorsed him early on in the 2016 race. He also highlights Baretta’s hardline stance on immigration and his support for the Republican tax bill.

Trump then goes on to attack incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyTrump gives freewheeling, political address to NRA Trump singles out Dem senators in NRA speech On World Press Freedom Day, elected officials must commit to keeping press freedom nonpartisan MORE, whom Barletta would likely face in the general election should he defeat state Rep. Jim Christiana in the Republican primary.

According to Politico, Trump characterizes Casey as “Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump lauds Indiana GOP Senate candidate, knocks Donnelly as 'Sleepin’ Joe' Overnight Energy: House votes to advance Yucca Mountain nuke waste plan | EPA won't reverse danger findings for paint stripping chemical | County sues oil companies over climate Tax reform included ample short-term benefits, but many more are on the horizon MORE and Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiOvernight Finance: Good economic vibes fail to make GOP tax law popular | AT&T says hiring Cohen was 'big mistake' | Congress, Trump eye new agency to invest overseas Pelosi slams Trump move to claw back Ebola funds amid Congo outbreak Trump lauds Indiana GOP Senate candidate, knocks Donnelly as 'Sleepin’ Joe' MORE's guy, and he’s been a disaster in the Senate.”

The president has recently lent efforts to other Republicans seeking to unseat Democrats running in states that Trump won in 2016.

On Thursday night, Trump appeared at a rally in Indiana to tout newly minted GOP Senate nominee Mike Braun, who is set to face off against incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyThese three Democrats are no sure thing in November The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by FICO — Paul Ryan’s rough ride Trump Jr. prepares to hit the campaign trail ahead of midterms MORE (D-Ind.) in November.