Dem House candidate promises to curb 'mansplaining' if elected

A Maryland House candidate says in a new ad that she is running for Congress because there is too much "mansplaining" in the federal government about health care.

Nadia Hashimi says in an ad announcing her campaign for Maryland's 6th District that Congress has “too many multimillionaires and politicians ‘mansplaining’ health care."

“Is there a female doctor in the house?” a narrator asks in the 30-second ad, running on Maryland television stations, as the camera shows the exterior of Hashimi's home. “There is in this house.”

“But zero female doctors are in this house,” the narrator adds, as the camera changes to show the U.S. Capitol.

Hashimi, an author and pediatrician who lives in Montgomery County, told The Washington Post in an interview that she is running against politicians with "alliances" to the pharmaceutical industries that she doesn't share.

"I don’t have those kinds of alliances," she said.

"What we’re getting at are the kinds of people who are making decisions around health care who have corporate interests, which I don’t have."

Hashimi is running in the Democratic primary to succeed Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), who is vacating his seat to run for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. The crowded Democratic field includes Maryland House Del. Aruna Miller, state Sen. Roger Manno and businessman David Trone.

The winner of the June Democratic primary will face one of several Republican candidates in the fall. Delaney won reelection in the district over Annie Hoeber (R) in 2016 by a 16-point margin.