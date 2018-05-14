Lewandowski to join Pence PAC

President Trump Donald John TrumpRomney denounces pastor slated to speak at US embassy in Jerusalem Pentagon finds problems with Kushner-backed health program: report Apple CEO Tim Cook praises Parkland, 'Me Too' activists in commencement speech MORE's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiLewandowski: Stormy Daniels's attorney has spent more time on TV than litigating case The Hill's 12:30 Report The Memo: Trump allies want to turn midterms into 'impeachment referendum' MORE confirmed to The Hill on Monday that he will join Vice President Pence's political action committee.

Lewandowski returns to a key role in the administration's orbit, allowing him to work more closely with the White House political team ahead of this year's midterm elections and have more access than he could in his previous role as an adviser to the pro-Trump outside group America First Action.

Fox News initially reported the hire.

Working at America First Action, Lewandowski had been walled off from making spending decisions with the administration thanks to federal election law. But as part of the vice president's operation, Lewandowski will be able to play a direct role in the administration's midterm strategy.

Pence has already signaled that he'll have a busy schedule helping Republicans campaign ahead of November. He's traveled to key states for speaking slots, headlined party fundraisers and been a vocal opponent of some of the more vulnerable Democratic incumbents across the country.

The New York Times on Monday reported that Pence's team will play a central role in the White House's midterm strategy, despite some internal friction with administration aides.

Lewandowski has long been a polarizing figure in Trump's world. He helped Trump's campaign rise from one of a political gadfly to the presumptive Republican nominee. But he lost his job a month before the GOP convention amid internal infighting.

After the election, Lewandowski started his own consulting company before shifting over to work for America First Action as a senior adviser.

Through it all, he's remained in close contact with Trump, writing a book on Trump's rise with fellow former top campaign aide David Bossie that's won praise from the president. He and Bossie joined Trump on stage during a recent rally in Michigan.