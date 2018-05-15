Julián Castro: I'll announce possible presidential run by end of the year

Former Obama-era Housing Secretary Julián Castro says he will announce by the end of the year whether he plans to run for president in 2020.

“After November and before the end of the year I will make a decision about my own future,” Castro, 43, said on C-SPAN Tuesday morning. “I’m going to think about it.”

WATCH: @JulianCastro is considering a run for president in 2020 & tells us he will "make a decision by the end of the year." pic.twitter.com/TpXmpOyBri — Washington Journal (@cspanwj) May 15, 2018

The former mayor of San Antonio said President Trump Donald John TrumpAvenatti defends right to release Cohen's financial info Pruitt's 24/7 security requested over fears of Trump policy backlash Senate GOP anger over McCain insult grows MORE is taking the country in “the wrong direction.” He said he supports a foreign policy that is less forceful and not “necessarily” based on military power.

Castro, who was once considered as a possible running mate for Hillary Clinton in 2016, said Trump is taking the U.S. “backward.”

“This the most corrupt administration that we have had in this country in a very long time,” Castro said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Castro, who is also helping “young progressive Democrats” in this year's midterm elections, has not been shy about his political ambitions.

Back in February, he also told NBC News has "every interest in running" for president in 2020.