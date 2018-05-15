Poll: McCaskill leads likely GOP challenger in Missouri Senate race

Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillProsecutors drop case against Greitens, seek special prosecutor to refile Trump Jr. prepares to hit the campaign trail ahead of midterms Senators weigh support for CIA pick after McCain move MORE (D) holds a slight lead over her likely GOP challenger in her race for reelection, according to a survey released Tuesday.

The poll, conducted by nonpartisan service Missouri Scout, showed McCaskill leading state Attorney General Josh Hawley (R) by 4 points, 48 percent to 44.

Two polls last month showed a dead heat between McCaskill and Hawley, with one internal McCaskill campaign poll showing Hawley leading by 1 point and an Emerson College poll that found the two tied, with 11 percent of voters undecided.

President Trump Donald John TrumpAvenatti defends right to release Cohen's financial info Pruitt's 24/7 security requested over fears of Trump policy backlash Senate GOP anger over McCain insult grows MORE won Missouri by 19 percentage points in 2016, and he is still popular in the state, according to the Missouri Scout poll, which found the president at a 50 percent approval rating to 44 percent disapproval. Recent polls show Trump’s national approval rating around 40 percent.

The poll surveyed 898 likely voters over two days last week, and the margin of error is 3.27 percentage points.

McCaskill is considered one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats this cycle, but Hawley has been hindered by his handling of the criminal case surrounding Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R), who is accused of felony invasion of privacy stemming from an affair he had.